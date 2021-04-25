Input on refuge's hunt plan sought

EL DORADO -- The United States Fish and Wildlife Service is seeking input from the public on a proposed expansion of the Felsenthal National Wildlife Refuge hunt area.

Tens of thousands of new acres of hunting land would become accessible to the public if accepted.

The draft plan outlines the purpose of expanding the hunt area, as well as both the positive and negative potential impacts to the NWR and the potential cost of the change.

It can be read in full at fws.gov/refuge/felsenthal.

Public comments are being accepted in writing. The deadline for comments will be 60 days after the draft plan is published on the Federal Register in the National Archives.

The draft plan first published on the Felsenthal NWR page on the Fish and Wildlife Service's website on April 15, and the final comment deadline date will be published there as well when it is established.

Those who wish to share their input should write Refuge Manager Michael Stroeh at Michael_Stroeh@fws.gov or Felsenthal NWR, c/o Michael Stroeh, 5531 Highway 82 West, Crossett, AR, 71635.