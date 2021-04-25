Jaxon Traveler runs preferred race to take Bachelor

HOT SPRINGS -- After front-running wins in his first three starts, Jaxon Traveler had to chase the pace in his previous stakes attempt and fell short by a nose.

In the $200,000, 6-furlong Bachelor Stakes for 3-year-old horses before an estimated crowd of 5,500 at Oaklawn, Jaxon Traveler charged from the gate, established a clear lead in the first strides and held on throughout for a 2 3/4-length victory in 1:10.07.

"He jumped pretty good out of the gate today," jockey Francisco Arrieta said. "I got a little pressure, and I let him run. He's really a nice horse. He did his job great."

Grade III winner Cazadero finished second, half a length in front of third-place Bob's Edge. Gagetown was fourth in the field of six, 6 lengths behind the winner.

Jaxon Traveler ($5.40, $3.60, $2.40) -- a son of Munnings and maternal grandson of Speightstown from the barn of Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen -- lost by a nose to Sir Wellington in their last start, Oaklawn's $150,000 Gazebo Stakes on March 20. In that race, both colts carried 119 pounds. Sir Wellington carried three more in the Bachelor.

Sir Wellington, trained by Mac Robertson, finished fifth this time, 6 3/4 lengths behind Jaxon Traveler. Sir Wellington's rider Alex Canchari said extra weight was not the difference.

"I got to box in Jaxon Traveler a little bit last time," Canchari said. "Today, [Sir Wellington] just got beat by a better horse. Classy horse. Congrats to them."

Jaxon Traveler led the field through the opening quarter-mile in a relatively relaxed 22.41. Sea to Success was half a length back in second, Sir Wellington a length farther back in third and Cazadero, also trained by Asmussen, was fourth, 1 1/2 lengths behind Sir Wellington.

By the half, Jaxon Traveler led Sir Wellington by a length. Sea to Success was in third but faded shortly thereafter. Cazadero, under Oaklawn's leading rider Ricardo Santana Jr., and Bob's Edge, ridden by Terry Thompson and trained by Larry Jones, were fifth and sixth, respectively. They fanned out as they turned for the head of the stretch, geared to chase the leader.

"[Bob's Edge] ran a good race," Thompson said. "He ran hard. Today, the speed was so deadly. Jaxon Traveler, even though he got pressured a little up the backside, he shook that pressure off, and turning for home today, if anyone turned home on the lead, pretty much everyone won."

Jaxon Traveler's lead was 2 1/2 lengths over Cazadero as he straightened for home.

Arrieta is in his first season at Oaklawn and is currently third in the jockey standings with 43 wins. Santana leads with 67, followed by David Cabrera with 51.

The Bachelor was Arrieta's first stakes win at Oaklawn.

"That's great," he said. "To be riding for a Hall of Famer is great. It's unbelievable. Thank God for that, and I thank [Asmussen] for the opportunity."

Before the Gazebo, Jaxon Traveler was unbeaten in three front-running career starts. In his lone loss, Jaxon Traveler followed the lead of pace-setter Lock Up and Sir Wellington through the first half-mile. Once Lock Up dropped back -- and eventually finished fourth in the six-horse field -- Jaxon Traveler was in an unfamiliar circumstance. He was 3 1/2 lengths back at the head of the stretch and could not catch Sir Wellington.

"Last time, I saw him get intimidated by other horses," Arrieta said. "I didn't want to be in that spot again, and that's why I decided to be in the lead."

Early last season, Cazadero was considered by some a potential Breeders' Cup Juvenile winner after he won the Grade III Bashford Manor Stakes at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., on June 27. Six weeks later, Cazadero finished fifth of nine, 9 3/4 lengths behind the winner in the Grade II Saratoga Special at Saratoga Race Course in upstate New York. Cazadero's next start came with his fourth-place finish as the 4-5 favorite in last month's Gazebo.

"He ran his race," Santana said. "Nothing held him back today."