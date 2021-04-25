Jefferson County Food & Safety Report

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Recent reports include: LUCY MAE’S SOUTHERN FOODS, 6305 Dollarway Road, White Hall. Date of inspection April 16. Coleslaw dressing (45 degrees F) and cut potatoes (47 degrees F) in refrigerators and sliced tomatoes (48 degrees F) and sliced onions (47 degrees F) in prep area are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. 4/26/2021 34 4-302.12 NC Facility lacks refrigerator thermometer in smaller refrigerator. Food temperature measuring device shall be provided and readily accessible for use in ensuring attainment and maintenance of food temperature.

LUCY MAE’S SOUTHERN FOODS, 6305 Dollarway Road, White Hall. Date of follow-up inspection April 21. No violations were reported.

CHEF LEE, 502 Mallard Loop. Date of inspection into complaint April 20. No violations reported.

CSO HEAD START - BLAKE STREET, 310 S. Blake St. Date of inspection April 19. No paper towels provided at hand washing sinks. Provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system that supplies the user with a clean towel or a heated-air drying device at each handwashing sink in food preparation, toilet and ware washing areas. No soap provided at hand washing sinks. Provide an adequate supply of hand cleanser (liquid, powder or bar) at each handwashing sink. No test strips observed in kitchen. Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions. Hot water throughout facility is not working. The water source and system shall be of sufficient capacity to meet the peak water demands of the RETAIL FOOD ESTABLISHMENT.

JENKINS MEMORIAL SCHOOL, 2410 Rike St. Date of follow-up inspection April 19. No violations reported.

PINE BLUFF SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, 10th Avenue and Laurel Street. Date of inspection April 19. Hot water temperature in automatic dishwasher is not reaching appropriate temperature to properly sanitize dishes. Dish Temp Plate Simulating Dishwasher Tester was reading a maximum temperature of 123.1 degrees F. The temperature of the fresh hot water SANITIZING rinse as it enters the manifold may not be more than 90°C (194°F), or less than: (1) For a stationary rack, single temperature machine, 74°C (165°F); or (2) For all other machines, 82°C (180°F). Dishes should be sanitized in sink until automatic dishwasher can be fixed.

SUBWAY, 5401 S. Olive St., Suite

Date of inspection into complaint April 19. No violations observed during time of inspection.

PIZZA HUT, 7197 Sheridan Road, Suite 104, White Hall. Date of inspection April 16. Three compartment sink is visibly unclean. A warewashing machine be cleaned: (A) Before use; (B) Throughout the day at a frequency necessary to prevent recontamination of EQUIPMENT and UTENSILS and to ensure that the EQUIPMENT performs its intended function; and (C) If used, at least every 24 hours.

PIZZA HUT, 7197 Sheridan Road, Suite 104, White Hall. Date of inspection into complaint April 16. No violations observed pertaining to complaint.

A BETTER AVENUE COOKING & CATERING, 3437 Wheeler Chapel Road. Date of inspection April 15. Establishment okay to operate.

CHURCH’S CHICKEN, 1601 S. Cherry St. Date of inspection into complaint April 14. Observation: Observed drain not working properly. Establishment drainage system including grease traps that convey sewage shall be designed and installed as specified under 5-202.11.

CHURCH’S CHICKEN, 1601 S. Cherry St. Date of follow-up inspection April 15. No violations reported.

COUNTRY SIDE NUTRITION, 3404 Camden Road. Date of opening inspection April 15. Establishment is okay to operate.

WATSON CHAPEL HIGH SCHOOL, 4000 Camden Road. Date of inspection April 15. Observed a accumulation of debris on shield in ice machine. EQUIPMENT FOOD-CONTACT SURFACES and UTENSILS shall be clean to sight and touch. Shield was cleaned and sanitized during time of inspection.