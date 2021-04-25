Judge orders meth-ring figure jailed over drug test

A Swifton man convicted in 2011 and sentenced to eight years in federal prison for his part in a methamphetamine ring run by Norman Berry was ordered detained Friday after arriving late for a supervised release revocation hearing and then testing positive for methamphetamine use in a pre-hearing drug screen.

Andrew Horn, 34, was scheduled for a hearing before U.S. District Judge Brian S. Miller at 1:30 p.m. Friday but contacted the court to say he would be late. When he arrived at the federal courthouse in Little Rock, he was directed to the probation office for a drug screen. Shortly after, the probation office contacted Miller's courtroom to inform his courtroom deputy of the result.

"Mr. Horn, we just received word from probation that you tested positive, or presumptively positive, for methamphetamine," Judge Miller said when Horn arrived in the courtroom shortly before 2:30 p.m. "Typically, what I do when I have a hearing and someone comes in and they've tested positive I'll take them into custody and hold them until they test negative."

Miller explained to Horn that to move forward the court would have to be assured that Horn's thinking is clear and his mind not impaired by drugs or alcohol.

"I have to know that when we have a hearing you can fully participate in the hearing and I really can't tell that typically unless you test negative for drugs," the judge said.

Neither Misty Borkowski, Horn's defense attorney, nor Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick Harris objected.

"What I'd ask you to do is just hang tight," Miller told Horn. "What I'll do is have somebody come to get you and what we'll do is we'll test you periodically just to see when you test negative and as soon as you test negative we'll bring you back into the courtroom to process your case."

Horn pleaded guilty in September 2011 to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to 96 months in federal prison to be followed by four years of supervised release. In October 2019, Horn was found guilty of violating the conditions of his supervised release and was returned to prison for nine months.

Last October, Assistant U.S. Attorney Julie Peters filed a motion to revoke Horn's supervised release for a second time, followed up by four superseding petitions, the latest one filed Thursday, alleging numerous violations following five separate arrests in multiple jurisdictions between Dec. 7, 2020 and April 10, 2021.

It also cited 16 instances between July 15, 2020, and April 15, 2021, alleging Horn had either admitted to using methamphetamine, tested positive for methamphetamine, failed to show up for drug testing or refused to submit to a drug test, among other violations.