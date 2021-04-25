Local notes: OLLI offers new classes

OLLI

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Arkansas announces the following classes for the upcoming week:

April 27 -- "Controlling Invasive Plants" (Virtual). Many people see the need to control invasive plants whether it is on their own property or in parks or natural areas they visit. In this course, Sue Hubbard, a retired biologist, will share knowledge acquired during two decades working as the leader of a weed crew at Fort Ord National Monument in California. Topics covered will include deciding whether to take on a project, planning and implementation and when you can declare success. $25 members/$40 non-members.

April 27 -- "OLLI for Coffee" (Zoom). Free and open to all, please contact office for Zoom details.

April 28 -- "Artistic Camera Effects" (In-Person). $69 members/$84 non-members.

April 28 -- "Beginner/Novice Bird Walk" (In-Person). $25 members/$40 non-members.

April 29 -- "OLLI Happy Hour," 5 p.m. Call or email office for RSVP information.

April 30 -- "Follow the Money: Financing the November 2020 Campaigns" (Virtual). $29 members/$44 non-members.

Information: (479) 575-3541 or olli.uark.edu.

Shiloh Museum

"Plowing the Ozarks" -- Join Washington County farmers Jared and Lindi Phillips and their team of Belgian draft horses for Shiloh Saturday, a pre-recorded demonstration of old-time methods of plowing the land at 10:30 a.m. May 15 on the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History's Facebook page and YouTube channel.

To view the program, visit the museum's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ShilohMuseum/ or YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/ShilohMuseumofOzarkHistory.

The program is part of the museum's Shiloh Saturday series for families.

"Ozark Folk Medicine" -- Brandon Weston, author of "Ozark Folk Magic: Plants, Prayers, and Healing," will discuss his work as a folklorist, herbalist, healer and writer in a Zoom program at noon May 19 as part of the Shiloh Museum's Sandwiched In lunchtime series.

Space for the Zoom program is limited; registration is required.

Virtual History Camp for Kids -- Registration is under way for the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History's virtual online summer camps for children. The theme is "Art in the Trades," with a focus on artistic expression in occupations such as weaving, sewing, pottery, sculpting, woodworking, architecture, writing, painting and photography. The life and work of historic Ozark tradespeople as well as members of modern-day Latinx and Marshallese communities will be explored.

Camp 1, for ages 7 to 10, takes place June 21-25 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Camp 2, for ages 11 to 14, is July 19-23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The camps are free of charge, but in order to receive a box of craft supplies, campers must be preregistered by June 4 for Camp 1 and by July 2 for Camp 2.

Information: (479) 750-8165 or email shiloh@springdalear.gov.

Walton Foundation

The Walton Family Foundation announced last week that global coach and expert Tanya M. Odom will serve as the foundation's equity and inclusion program director.

In this newly created position, Odom will provide leadership and knowledge to embed a strong diversity, equity and inclusion focus in the organization's programmatic work. She will guide the development of an overarching vision -- in partnership with the foundation leadership team -- to ensure grantmaking decisions, community engagement and strategic objectives reflect a commitment to DEI.

Odom is a board member of the Institute for Mindful Leadership and the National Society for High School Scholars Foundation. She is also a national volunteer with the American Heart Association and a committee member of the Presidential Advisory on Structural Racism.

First Friday

After a year in which the covid-19 pandemic dampened First Friday gatherings in downtown Bentonville, the monthly community block party is poised to come rolling back this spring and summer.

Downtown Bentonville Inc. announces the First Friday 2021 season will kick off from 3 to 9 p.m. May 7 with a scaled-down footprint and limited vendor participation. The nonprofit organization hopes to execute a full-scale First Friday in June.

Each monthly First Friday features live music, delicious food, family-friendly activities and local vendors. The last First Friday was held in November 2019.

Participants are encouraged to wear masks and adhere to social distancing guidelines. Hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the event footprint.

Information: downtownbentonville.org.

In recognition of Earth Day, goTRG hosted a drive-through community electronics recycling drive at its Bentonville location. A leading retail returns management company working with Walmart, Lowe’s, Lenovo and other top U.S. retailers, goTRG processes over 100 million items each year, refurbishes 30+ million electronics and was just named to Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies for 2021. (Courtesy Photo)