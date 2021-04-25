NBC News’ Kristen Welker, shortly before she expects the birth of a daughter through a surrogate, reve a l e d the struggles with infertility t h at s h e a n d h e r husband, John Hughes, have gone through. Welker, NBC’s chief White House correspondent and the moderator of last fall’s final presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, said on the “Today” show Friday that her daughter is expected in June. She shared a copy of a letter she’s written to her unborn daughter, saying, “I cannot wait until the moment I hold you for the very first time — it is all I have dreamed about for years.” The letter described lengthy fertility treatments and the day a doctor told her and Hughes that they would need a surrogate. “On that day, I cried so many tears that I didn’t think they would ever stop,” she wrote. “I felt as though I had let you down because I couldn’t carry you myself.” She wrote that she couldn’t wait to share life’s lessons with her daughter. “It is OK to ask for help; in fact, it can be empowering,” Welker wrote. “Families are made in all different ways, come in all different shapes and sizes, and all families should be celebrated.” NBC said Welker would be doing stories about infertility on the weekend edition of “Today.”

The estranged father of actor Lindsay Lohan was a r re s te d in Florida on charges t h at h e i l l e ga l ly took kickbacks for referring patients to a substance a b u s e treatment center. Michael Lohan, 60, was booked into the Palm Beach County jail Friday on five counts of patient brokering and one count of conspiracy to commit patient brokering, The Palm Beach Post reported. Authorities said a Delray Beach-area drug treatment center called Pride Recovery paid more than $27,000 in kickbacks to either Lohan or to a business he was associated with, Lola Recovery Ventures of Palm Beach Gardens. Under Florida law, it is illegal for a health care provider to pay a commission for the referral of patients. “Patient brokering corrupts our health care system because decisions are motivated by greed instead of a patient’s needs,” Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg said in a statement Friday. Lohan’s attorney, Heidi Perlet, said her client denies Aronberg’s allegations. “Michael Lohan has helped countless individuals suffering from addiction issues,” Perlet said in a statement to The Associated Press. “Michael should be applauded for his efforts in saving lives, not arrested for them. … Michael is looking forward to having his day in Court where the whole truth, not the narrative put forth by the State Attorney’s Office, comes out.”