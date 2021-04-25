Prince Ofori, a German-Ghanaian dance teacher, received an apology from the German supermarket chain Aldi after Ofori, a Black man, was harassed and kicked out of a store in Berlin when he complained about another shopper’s use of a racial slur.

Hal Koozer, a police spokesman in Maricopa, Ariz., said Kevin Johnson was arrested and identified as the owner of a severed finger his neighbor discovered in her driveway after finding her vehicle’s tires slashed following an argument with Johnson.

EricBradley, spokesman for Heritage Auctions in Dallas, said a piece of copper that was struck by the U.S. Mint in Philadelphia in 1794 and was a prototype for the nation’s silver dollar was auctioned off for $840,000.

Keith Cunningham, executive director of the Louisiana Housing Corp., was placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation into allegations that he sexually harassed an employee, according to a spokeswoman for Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Naomi Hoekstra, a police chief in the Gelderland region of the Netherlands, said that “Journalists must be able to do their work in safety,” citing the arrests of two men after a tractor pushed a photojournalist’s car — with the photographer and his girlfriend seated inside — onto its roof and into a roadside ditch in the town of Lunteren.

Stephanie Davis, a spokeswoman for the Texas Department of Public Safety, said the agency is investigating after two men were killed when a crane collapsed on their pickup as they traveled on a highway near Beaumont.

Mark Grenon, 62, the head of a church in Braden-ton, Fla., and his three sons were indicted on charges of criminal contempt and conspiracy to commit fraud after ignoring a federal judge’s order that the church stop selling chlorine dioxide, a toxic industrial chemical, as a coronavirus cure, authorities said.

Yu Zhou, 51, a former researcher at a children’s hospital in Columbus, Ohio, was sentenced to 33 months in prison after he and his wife, Li Chen, admitted to conspiring to steal trade secrets and transfer the information to China.

Doris Voitier, a school superintendent in St. Bernard Parish, La., said a white school bus driver who made a racist remark to a Black student about the death of George Floyd is no longer employed by the district after the child’s mother complained to officials.

