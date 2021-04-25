Notable Arkansans

He was born in 1908 in Judsonia (White County), the seventh of 11 children. His parents had relocated from North Carolina to the town when it was called Prospect Bluff — before the name was changed in 1871 to promote a local Baptist school, Judson University, which closed in 1883.

As a young boy, he worked picking cotton and earned enough money to buy a harmonica, which his mother, Cora, taught him to play. "She showed me how to play 'Home, Sweet Home,' and I took it from there," he said.

He made his radio debut on St. Louis station KMOX in 1926. For the next four years, he traveled around the county, earning a living by playing and singing in various venues, including street corners, barbershops and radio stations. In 1930 he was in Chicago, performing on WLS's "National Barn Dance," where he appeared alongside future Western star Gene Autry. For the next few years, he performed on various radio programs, from the Wheeling Jamboree on WWVA radio in Wheeling, W.Va., to working with Molly O'Day on the "Early Morning Frolic" on WHAS in Louisville, Ky. His style was considered hillbilly boogie, but he became just as proficient with blues, gospel, and pop styles, recording for Paramount's Broadway label as well as Decca and Mercury. He also played guitar. The Country Music Hall of Fame cited his "Arkansas Hard Luck Blues" as "an early example of the talking blues popularized by Woody Guthrie and Bob Dylan." During this time, he married Ruth Moore of Providence (White County). The couple soon divorced, then remarried the next year, eventually having six children.

In 1936, he partnered with fellow harmonica player Wayne Raney of Wolf Bayou (Cleburne County) and, in 1938, the duo hosted a show on KARK (now KARN) radio in Little Rock and then a national show on WCKY in Cincinnati. They also went into the mail-order business, selling millions of harmonicas over the airwaves. In 1949, he and Raney had a hit on the Country & Western charts with "Why Don't You Haul Off and Love Me," with Raney on vocals. It was number one for three weeks and in the top 10 for 20 weeks.

He continued to write songs recorded by himself and other performers; several became hits.

During the late 1950s, he started performing matinee shows in schools across the South and Midwest, billed as "the Talking Harmonica Man." He continued the practice into his 90s. He died in 2001 and was buried at Kensett (White County).

In 2000, he was posthumously inducted into the George D. Hay Country Music Hall of Fame in Mammoth Spring (Fulton County).

Who was this prolific songwriter and harmonica player from White County?

