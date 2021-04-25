GOLF

Henderson claims LA Open

Brooke Henderson rallied to win the HUGEL Air Premia LA Open on Saturday for her 10th LPGA Tour title, chipping in for birdie on the par-3 12th in an early back-nine burst and getting up-and-down for par on the last. Four strokes behind leader Jessica Korda and three back of top-ranked Jin Young Ko entering the sunny day at Wilshire Country Club, Henderson closed with her second consecutive 4-under 67 for a one-stroke victory over Korda. The 23-year-old Canadian birdied the par-4 11th to take the lead at 15 under, hitting a 144-yard shot to 3 feet of the back, right pin. She holed out from 70 feet from right and below the green on 12, and made a 6-foot birdie putt on the short par-4 14th. Henderson bogeyed the par-4 17th to cut her lead to two, then chipped inside 2 feet for par on the par-3 18th after her 8-iron shot rolled off the right edge of the green and into a low collection area. The sixth-ranked Henderson won for the first time since the Meijer LPGA Classic in June 2019. She finished at 16-under 268 to break the event record of 14 under set by Minjee Lee in 2019. Maria Fassi (Arkansas Razorbacks) finished in a tie for 50th place. Fassi shot a 73 for the second day in a row and completed the tournament with a 1-over 285. Gaby Lopez (Razorbacks) had her best round of the tournament Saturday, turning in a 3-under 68. Lopez finished in a tie for 65th with a 4-over 288.

Two share Korn Ferry lead

Rico Hoey and Paul Haley are tied for the lead at the Korn Ferry Tour's Veritex Bank Championship in Arlington, Texas, entering the final round of play at the Texas Rangers Golf Course. Hoey turned in a 9-under 63 on Saturday while Haley shot an 8-under 64. Both stand at 19-under 197 after three rounds. Former University of Arkansas golfer Nicolas Echavarria is only two shots behind the leaders. He is tied for third at 17-under 199. Taylor Moore (Razorbacks) was one of 37 golfers who did not finish the third round.

MOTOR SPORTS

Burton wins Xfinity race

Jeb Burton raced to his first NASCAR Xfinity Series victory when rain halted the action with 23 laps left at Talladega Superspeedway. Burton passed cousin Harrison Burton on the inside on Lap 82 and stayed up front before a seven-car wreck forced a caution and heavy rain sent the cars to pit road. It was the third consecutive win at Talladega for Kaulig Racing, with teammate Justin Haley sweeping the two 2020 races. Series points leader Austin Cindric was second after starting in the pole position, followed by Burton's teammate, AJ Allmendinger. The biggest wreck of the day happened when Joe Graf Jr., who appeared to have a flat tire, drifted up the track into Brandon Jones. Burton, the son of former NASCAR driver Ward Burton, had opened the season with three consecutive top-five finishes. But he had led only a pair of laps this season coming into Talladega. Burton, who has made 30 Cup Series starts, had one win at Texas in the Truck Series in 2013. Noah Gragson won the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash prize after finishing sixth.

ARCA driver suffers burns

ARCA driver Derrick Lancaster was placed on a ventilator at an area hospital and suffered burns after an accident when his car caught fire Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway, according to his wife. Elizabeth Nunley Lancaster posted on social media that the 48-year-old driver would be on the ventilator for at least 48 hours as doctors assessed damage to his lungs. She said Lancaster had second- and third-degree burns to both arms, his neck and his face. Elizabeth Lancaster said there were no broken bones or bleeding. NASCAR earlier said Lancaster's car caught fire after hitting the wall after contact from Drew Dollar with five laps to go. Lancaster, from Christiansburg, Va., lay on the ground after exiting his car while being checked out by NASCAR's safety workers. He walked with support to a stretcher.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Usman's streak now at 18

UFC 261 returned a sense of normalcy to the sports world Saturday, with a packed house, a raucous crowd and another victory for Kamaru Usman. Usman extended his winning streak to 18 in a row by knocking out Jorge Masvidal with a right punch to the jaw early in the second round and retaining his welterweight belt. Usman's knockout victory was his third in his last four fights. Usman (19-1) thanked Masvidal (35-15) for scaring him and pushing him, saying it's been a long time since he felt nervous before a bout. The main card's first two fights ended with significant leg injuries, the second more gruesome than the first. Chris "The All-American" Weidman snapped his right leg kicking Uriah Hall in the opening seconds of the bout. Medical personnel rushed to put his leg in an air cast. Weidman, who was fighting UFC legend Anderson Silva when Silva broke his shin with a kick, was eventually carried out of the cage on a stretcher. Minutes earlier, Anthony Smith connected with Jim Crute's left leg and left him struggling to stand. Doctors stopped the fight after preliminary diagnosing it as a torn knee ligament.

TENNIS

Barty reaches GP finals

Top-ranked Ash Barty celebrated her birthday Saturday by coming back from a set down to beat the fourth-seeded Elina Svitolina 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-2 and book her place in the Porsche Grand Prix final in Stuttgart, Germany. The 25-year-old Barty clicked from the second set, when Svitolina was unable to serve out the match at 5-4. Barty was down 4-2 in the tiebreaker but fought back again. The Australian converted four of her 10 break-point opportunities to win in just over two hours. Barty will play Aryna Sabalenka in today's final as she bids for her first clay title since the 2019 French Open. Sabalenka defeated the second-seeded Simona Halep 6-3, 6-2 in the second semifinal.

Nadal advances in Barcelona

Rafael Nadal will face a red-hot Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Barcelona Open final after the 11-time champion eased past fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreno 6-3, 6-2 on Saturday. Nadal roared out to a 5-1 lead before Carreno pulled back a break. Carreno then had three break chances on Nadal's next service game, but the latter saved them all and closed out the set. The top-seeded Nadal improved to 8-0 against the 13th-ranked Carreno. The second-seeded Tsitsipas advanced after beating Jannik Sinner 6-3, 6-3 for his eighth consecutive straight-set victory including last week's title run at Monte Carlo. The Greek's 26 wins this season are matched only by Andrey Rublev on the men's circuit.

BASKETBALL

LSU's Fargas resigns

LSU women's Coach Nikki Fargas has stepped down to pursue another opportunity, the university announced Saturday. While LSU did not disclose where Fargas was headed next, she has been in negotiations to take over as team president of the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces, people familiar with those discussions have told The Associated Press. Fargas' discussions with the Aces were disclosed to the AP on condition of anonymity because she had not been officially hired. Fargas has coached 10 years at LSU, going 177-129 with five 20-win seasons and six NCAA Tournament appearances. She ranks second in LSU history in victories behind only Sue Gunter.