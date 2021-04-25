Oil and Gas Report

The Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission last week issued two well completions in the week of April 16. By county, they were:

WELL COMPLETIONS

COLUMBIA– Betsy Production Co., Inc. of Magnolia for Everett-Wilson No. 1. in Dry Hole Form. of Wildcat Fld. Drilled to TD: 7,150 ft., Loc. 970 ft. FSL & 1,955 ft. FWL of Sec. 21-16S-19W. Completed April 3.

SEBASTIAN -- Oxley Energy, LLC of Houston for Hamilton No. 2-12, 24-hr. prod. 618 in Hale Form. of B-44 Fld. Drilled to TD: 7,650 ft., perf. 7,355-7,386 ft. Loc. 680 ft. FSL & 1,710 ft. FWL of Sec. 12-6N-32W. Completed March 16.

ABBREVIATIONS

Loc. -- location; Perf. -- perforations; FEL -- from the east line; FNL -- from the north line; FSL -- from the south line; FWL -- from the west line; FEUL -- from the east unit line; FWUL -- from the west unit line; FNUL -- from the north unit line; FSUL -- from the south unit line; MCF -- thousand cubic feet; bbl -- barrel; MD -- measured depth; TD -- total depth; TVD -- true vertical depth; PBTD -- plug back total depth; BHL -- bottom hole location; PBHL -- proposed bottom hole location; SHL -- surface hole location; OA -- overall; N/A -- not available.