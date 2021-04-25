100 years ago

April 25, 1921

• Some sections of Arkansas have gained more or less unsavory reputation among strict adherents of the law, for their manufacture and sale of moonshine liquor, but some other states are stepping right along with Arkansas in this traffic, if samples under analysis at the Internal Revenue Bureau Laboratory here may be taken as a guide. The laboratory, one of five branches of the main Internal Revenue Bureau Laboratory at Washington, serves 10 states and handles not only moonshine concoctions, but analyses of any drugs, medicines, narcotics, butters, or other food or drug products suspected of being below legal standard or violations of the law.

50 years ago

April 25, 1971

• Governor Bumpers thinks that the school desegregation rulings last week by the United States Supreme Court "will have no major impact on Arkansas." Mr. Bumpers said that he thought the fears expressed by some persons that the Court rulings would endanger the public school system were unfounded. He said that as he understood the Court rulings, they mainly prohibited de jure segregation. He said the latest rulings were, in that respect, no more far-reaching than the Court's 1954 school desegregation decision.

25 years ago

April 25, 1996

MORRILTON -- Officials with the Arkansas Forestry Commission demonstrated the efficiency of two firefighting airplanes Wednesday to gather support for expanding their use. The planes swooped over a taxiway at the Morrilton Airport and dropped a load of cloudlike foam. The foam drifted down and neatly covered the taxiway in a white slush. The planes are very efficient at fighting fires, officials say, and are being put to good use in Arkansas. For firefighters in southern Arkansas, the planes have enabled them to respond to twice as many fires this year as last.

10 years ago

April 25, 2011

• Pulaski County is hosting two workshops Wednesday where residents and other interested parties can review the draft land-use plan for the Lake Maumelle Watershed. When the plan was first viewed by the public in December, one suggestion was that it was too vague in places. As a result, the plan now includes specific language dividing the watershed into three distinct districts and laying out the types of development that would be allowed in each. Lake Maumelle supplies drinking water for about 400,000 residents and is owned by Central Arkansas Water.