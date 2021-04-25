Patents awarded to Arkansans April 20, 2021 Patent 10,980,359 B2. Temperature-Controlled Display Case Maintenance Cart System. Issued to Lacrecia Lynn Billings of Rogers and Jeremy Mitchell of Bentonville. Assigned to Walmart Apollo LLC of Bentonville.

Patent 10,980,376 B2. Multi-Purpose Storage and Dispensing Apparatus. Issued to Nathan Sutterer of Little Rock.

Patent 10,981,142 B2. Hydroprocessing Reactor to Lower Pressure Drop and Extend Catalyst Life. Issued to Michael D. Ackerson of Elkins and Michael Steven Byars of Fayetteville. Assigned to Duke Technologies LLC of Fayetteville.

Patent 10,982,887 B2. Expansion Valve with Selectable Operation Modes. Issued to Harshad V. Inamdar and Christina M. Hughes, both of Fort Smith; Derek L. Brasuell of Van Buren; Swapnil S. Khaire of Fayetteville, and Sivakumar Gopalnarayanan of Plano, Texas. Assigned to Rheem Manufacturing Co. of Atlanta.

Patent 10,984,680 B1. Greeting Card Lever and Spiral Lift. Issued to Douglas M. Bowen of Russellville, Robert R. Pavlu Jr. of Overland Park, Kan., and Thomas A. Wallen of Merriam, Kan. Assigned to Hallmark Cards Inc. of Kansas City, Mo.

Patent D916,507 S. Auxiliary Magazine Holder for Firearms. Issued to Robert S. Cunningham of Bryant.