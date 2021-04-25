Pet of the Week

Mellie (aka Melon) is a super sweet and social cat. She loves to be around people and is all about getting love and being involved in whatever her humans are doing. She is definitely a lap cat and at night prefers to sleep with at least one of her family members. She is also one of those weird cats that loves running water. She both loves to drink from it and play a little as well. She has been around other cats and does well, although she does love to take control at feeding time. She thinks she comes first in that regard. She has also been around kids her whole life and she loves them as well. She will make just about any family very happy! Mellie is fully vaccinated, spayed, and microchipped. Her adoption fee is $100.

Canine Close-Up

Sam comes to us as an owner surrender. After a change in living situation, Sam's former family has made the decision to rehome him. Sam is one of the friendliest guys around. He loves people. He greets everyone with the biggest smile! Sam is great with other dogs and can be often found playing tug with his friends. He is 7, but he is still pretty active and loves playing outside. He loves the water! Sam has been around adults and kids and seems to do well with both. He would be a great addition to nearly any family! Sam is fully vaccinated, microchipped, and neutered. His adoption fee will be $250. Sam is in the Paws in Prison program where he receives obedience training. He will graduate from Paws in Prison on June 1. The dogs in this program are trained under the American Kennel Club Canine Good Citizen standards and are specifically selected to be family and companion dogs. They spend 24 hours a day with their trainers. For that reason, they will do best in homes where they are primarily inside dogs and spend lots of time with their families. The adoptive family will receive his training journal. This journal documents his arrival from the shelter, daily training progress and interactions with the trainers.

Mellie and friends can be adopted through CARE for Animals. More information is available at (501) 603-CARE (2273) and careforanimals.org.