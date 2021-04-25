Pine Bluff Daily Record

Marriages

Marriage licenses recorded, according to the Jefferson County Clerk’s office:

Raymond Boyd Byrd Jr., 34, and Shondra Antranet Sims-Taylor, 44, both of Pine Bluff, recorded April 16.

Mario Dewayne Nash, 32, and Kimberly M. Ore, 40,, both of Pine Bluff, recorded April 20.

Kyle Hunter Stewart, 33, and Valarie Elizabeth Ticer, 31, both of Pine Bluff, recorded April 20.

Brittany Latrece Roberts, 32, and Latonia Danielle Bennett, 33, both of Pine Bluff, recorded April 20.

Divorces

Divorces granted according to the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk’s office:

Alisha Carter v. Codie Carter, granted April 19.

Antwan Williams v. Courtney Williams, granted April 19.

Samuel Buffin v. Jammie Buffin, granted April 20.

Wendy Emerson v. Michael Emerson, granted April 20.

Kristin Glover v. John Michael Glover, granted April 20.

Farron Luster v. Jacqueline Luster, granted April 20.

Michelle Nollen v. Randy D. Nollen, granted April 21.

Joyce Bailey v. Roderick Bailey, granted April 21.

James Walker v. Adarus N. Gray Walker, granted April 22.

