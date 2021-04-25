Proper recycling is the solution

Oversimplified reactions are often tossed at difficult situations. While they may be well-intentioned, they can often create their own problems.

In a column published in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on April 18, Richard Mason argues that Arkansans should simply stop using "single-use" plastics to protect the planet and prevent the world's beaches from being littered. While no one wants to enable harm, Mr. Mason's idea of banning single-use plastics is not a serious solution to either of those problems.

Many "single-use" plastics are essential. Plastic gloves, syringes, masks, and hand sanitizer bottles kept families safe throughout the pandemic. There are no alternative materials that are lightweight, easily sanitized, and cheap enough to serve the essential duties those items provide.

Similarly, Arkansans need access to bottled water following natural disasters such as flooding or tornadoes. FEMA recommends each family have a supply of one gallon of water per person, per day, with a two-week supply. Plastic water bottles are essential during natural disasters because they provide clean water in a flexible package. Glass alternatives are too heavy and breakable to transport when the tap water is contaminated in an emergency.

The fact that a product has been deemed "single-use" does not mean that it is automatically frivolous. Many single-use plastic products are essential, and the notion that they should all be banned because a product like a syringe cannot be used twice is silly.

Mr. Mason was correct in saying that some of our consumption behaviors may need to change. Many non-recyclable or hard-to-recycle products can easily be replaced with alternatives that are better for the planet, including plastic bags, straws, and polystyrene takeout containers. If these plastics are replaced, people at worst are inconvenienced. But the same cannot be said for essential plastics.

Promotion of recycling is a key part of minimizing waste. PET plastic, the clear resin from which bottles are made, is fully recyclable and used in many products from playground equipment to carpets to clothing.

This technology already exists and is used in the United States. There is so much demand for recycled plastic that one study estimated there may be a six-ton shortage in the amount of recycled resin available versus the amount producers intend to use.

There are also many innovative recycling technologies on the horizon. Famed environmentalist Sir David Attenborough recently endorsed the process of chemical recycling, a new technology that can break down any type of plastic back into its original resin. This technology offers great hope.

If plastic is properly recycled, it is the best material for the planet when considering greenhouse gas emissions. One study from the Danish Environmental Protection Agency found that these bottles release the least emissions in a comparison of plastic, glass, cartons, and aluminum. Despite plastic's bad press, it is the best packaging option for reducing emissions.

Trash-filled beaches are a disgrace, but much of the ocean's plastic is not tossed out by Americans. Only one percent of the ocean's mismanaged plastic stems from the U.S., and 93 percent of it can be traced back to 10 rivers, eight of which are in Asia and two in Africa. This is not to say Americans can't make some improvements as detailed above, but we also have to be pragmatic.

Getting everyone to properly recycle will not be an easy task, but it seems to be a lot more realistic than the notion that everyone will completely stop using single-use products. Banning all single-use products is not a solution. If essential single-use products are included in that ban, it could end up being the problem.

Will Coggin is the managing director of the Essential Plastics Coalition, a global alliance of more than 1,200 organizations, businesses, and thought leaders in 75 countries working toward a world free of plastic pollution and its toxic impact on humans, animals, waterways, the ocean, and the environment.