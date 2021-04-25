Pulaski County notebook

White sees honors for Maumelle work

Maumelle Mayor Caleb Norris awarded Kim White, volunteer coordinator of the Maumelle Center on the Lake, with the city’s employee of the month award on Monday, according to city Facebook posts.

White manages volunteer projects “that are crucial to operations at the center,” a post stated. She was given the award at the City Council meeting, which kicked off Volunteer Week.

The center offers health, fitness and finance classes, among other services, to senior citizens.

On Tuesday, the city celebrated “Kim White Day” in honor of her service during the pandemic, according to a Facebook post.

“Kim has worked diligently throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to coordinate volunteer opportunities, donations, and create new ways to continue serving the senior residents of Maumelle,” the post states.

JP proposes to call for hate crimes law

The Pulaski County Quorum Court is set to hear a proposed resolution Tuesday on asking the Arkansas General Assembly to pass a comprehensive hate crimes bill.

Resolution 21-I-22 says the Quorum Court is opposed to racism, bigotry, hate and violence and that 47 other states already have similar laws in place.

Justice of the Peace Kristina “KG” Gulley, the primary sponsor, wrote in the resolution that the Quorum Court will encourage the Pulaski County delegation to the General Assembly to work on adopting such a bill.

Approved legislation touted by Gov. Asa Hutchinson as a hate crimes bill would provide longer sentences for targeted violent crimes, though proponents of hate crimes legislation derided the effort as a “sham.” Tuesday’s meeting will feature three proposed resolutions and six proposed ordinances, the highest number of items to be heard by the Quorum Court so far this year.

Sheriff’s office unit is now led by Burk

The Pulaski County sheriff’s office’s Public Affairs Unit has a new commander, according to a news release.

Lt. Cody Burk took over as the head of the unit when the former unit leader, Lt. Robert Garrett, took a position in the Professional Standards Unit.

“We will continue to move ahead with confidence, knowing that we are providing the same high level of service that Pulaski County is accustomed to,” the release states.