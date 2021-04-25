Pulaski County real estate transactions of $150,000 or more; deeds recorded March 29-April 2:

Cantrell West Properties, LLC to 11300 CW Building, LLC, Tract A, Woodland Heights, $5,589,000.

JPMS Properties, LLC to 11300 CW Building, LLC, Tract A, Woodland Heights, $4,761,000.

Coral Gables, LLC to CP9LA, LLC and APL Technology, LLC, 900 S. Louisiana St., Little Rock, All Blk. 89, Original City Of Little Rock, $2,800,000.

OREOF19 BR, LLC to WOMOB Fresenius Little Rock, LLC, 5320 W. 12th St., Little Rock, L1R, FUMIC, $2,300,000.

Northwood Park Limited Partnership to Post Northwood, LLC, 1540 W. 10th St., North Little Rock, Tract A, Northwood Park Replat- Vestal, $2,200,000.

IE Real Estate Holdings, LLC to Partnership Investments 1919, LLC, 5050 Northshore Lane, North Little Rock, L9 B8, Northshore Business Park, $2,000,000.

Anchor Realty Investments, LLC to Bella Casa, LLC, Lot BR-1A Tract 13, Chenal Valley GMAC Center, $1,902,550.

Quapaw Nation and The Quapaw Tribe Of Indians Of Oklahoma (O-Gah-Pah) to City Of Little Rock, Ark., Pt. W/2 NW 27-1N-11W, $1,700,000.

PB General Holdings (Alexander II), LLC to ZTB Development Co., LLC, L1, PBGH (Alexander) Replat, $1,405,000.

Carol F. Mendel to Dan Young and The 18 River Circle Trust, L8, Riverview; Pt. SW 23-2N-13W, $1,295,000.

Ben Davis Properties Management, LLC to Ferndale Cutoff, LLC, Haybar Properties, LLC and 4IWP, LLC, 6208 Lindsey Road, Little Rock, Tract C Area 201, Little Rock Port Industrial Park, $1,175,000.

Ben Davis Properties Management, LLC to Ferndale Cutoff, LLC, Haybar Properties, LLC and 4IWP, LLC, 4301 Mauney Road, Little Rock, Tract G Area 101, Little Rock Port Industrial Park, $1,150,000.

Oxford Inn, Inc. to Titan General Contractors, LLC, Ls1-9, Keathley Commercial, $1,100,000.

Stephen K. and Debra K. Morrison to TCB Investments, LLC, 1801 Georgia Ave., Little Rock, Ls13-16 B2, Riffel And Rhoton's Forest Park Highlands, $1,000,000.

CT BTS, LLC to CGTR Lot 2, LLC, L2, Circustrix, $875,000.

Michael Leon and Sharlee Blackman Wright and The Michael And Sharlee Wright Living Trust to Rebecca and Charles May, 5900 Ridgefield Lane, Little Rock, L24R, Ridgefield Estates, $862,000.

Arkansas Store LLC I to AGC Express 3, LLC, 8900 Stagecoach Road, Little Rock, L1, Stagebase Replat- Henry V. Young, $725,000.

Chris and Nancy Evans to Tim and Kelly Carney, 5100 McHenry Creek Circle, Little Rock, L16, The Estates Of McHenry Creek, $700,000.

HBH Builders, Inc. to Christopher Andrew Nebben and Jane Arumee Kim, 54 Normandy Road, Little Rock, L14, Normandy, $679,500.

Tara Tinnin to Eric M. Paul and The LH Damage Revocable Trust, 123 Normandy Road, Little Rock, Ls108-109, Normandy, $649,900.

Tony Eugen and Princess Rose Windham to Zhong Su and Shaoli Zhao, 4700 Ridgefield Lane, Little Rock, L39, Ridgefield Estates, $637,000.

Susan A. Rice to Stephen and Leslie Rikard, 9 Pebble Beach Drive, Little Rock, L15 B7, Pleasant Valley, $607,500.

Robert and Kelly Jackson to Phillip and Diana Brandon, 32 Scenic Blvd., Little Rock, L32, Scenic Heights, $595,000.

Stephen W. and Leslie M. Rikard to Derek Tillman and Brooke Nicole Tarin, 14301 Overcreek Pass, Little Rock, L43 B17, Woodlands Edge, $576,465.

Rebekah L. and Elias V. Fowlkes to Susan L. and J. Gerald Quirk Jr., and The Quirk Joint Revocable Trust, 7 Valley Club Circle, Little Rock, L2 B21, Pleasant Valley, $569,000.

Gail E. Overacre and The Overacre Family Revocable Trust to Jeffery and Cassandra Chapman, 23 Menden Lane, Little Rock, L23 B118, Chenal Valley, $563,000.

Consolidated Construction, Inc. to Tonya Mason, L88, The Ranch, $557,683.

Bilal Sidaq and Samer Usmani to Shanna Beth Nix, 18 Winthrop Point, Little Rock, L31 B15, Woodlands Edge, $535,000.

Stephen W. and Mindal K. Harrison to Kiyoshi Hyman and Casey Gathright Hyman, 34 Margeaux Drive, Little Rock, L27 B51, Chenal Valley, $529,000.

Alan and Lisa Hope and The Alan And Lisa Hope Living Trust to Carol F. Mendel, Ls421-422, Kingwood Place, $525,000.

Ben Davis Properties Management, LLC to Ferndale Cutoff, LLC, Haybar Properties, LLC and 4IWP, LLC, 1637 East 15th St., Little Rock, Ls39-30 & 41-R, Garden Homes, $500,000.

Eric Edward and Ginger Russell Miller to David and Emma McDougall, 16 Auriel Drive, Little Rock, L7 B36, Chenal Valley, $485,000.

Jahon Zehtaban to William and Kristin A. Henson, 127 Courts Lane, Little Rock, L26 B123, Chenal Valley, $480,000.

Philip D. and Diana F. Brandon to Jeffery and Kimberley Linville, L65, Grandview, $471,000.

Jeffery Scott and Summer B. Young to Andrew D. Petersen, L16 B17, Woodlands Edge, $455,000.

Miramar Properties, LLC to W & V- Cobb, LLC, 202 S. Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock, L1, Jim Garner Replat- Satterfield Unrecorded, $452,500.

Robyn and James Wilkerson III., to Matthew Enderlin, 5137 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, L13 B3, McGehee, $449,000.

Sarah E. Greenwood to James Scott and Kiley Steele, 2 Ozark Point, Little Rock, Tract 1 & Tract 2-B, Graham Smith, $435,000.

Noah Treat Construction, LLC to Michelle L. and Louis C. Keller III., 9941 Laurel Oak Drive, Sherwood, L31, Miller Heights Phase III, $427,121.

DKS Custom Homes, LLC to Heather Edwards, Donna S. Coker and Joe A. Coker, 136 Caurel Circle, Little Rock, L44 B56, Chenal Valley, $420,000.

Michael L. and Judy Roberts to Valerie J. and Earnest L. Duckery, 524 Cherry Hill Drive, North Little Rock, L4R B47, Park Hill NLR Replat, $408,500.

Hunter Medlock and Hunter Medlock Construction to Meghan and Michael Henry, 8601 Rapid Water Drive, Sherwood, L1 B16, Creekside, $408,000.

Jarrod W. and Elizabeth H. Yates to Zachary and Shelby Rae Brogdon, 4 Sweet Fern Cove, Little Rock, L13 B10, Woodlands Edge, $399,000.

Deroeck Living Trust, Dr. George M. Deroeck and Cara K. Doroeck to William George and Mary Eileen Kelly, L1, Ferncrest Estates, $385,000.

Shawn O'Dell Construction, Inc. to James and Linda L. Jester and The James L. Jester & Linda L. Jester Revocable Trust, L44 B10, Creekside, $382,000.

Keith French and The Kathleen And Kristopher Trust to Sean Michael Boyington, 325 Midland St., Little Rock, L22 B7, Midland Hills, $380,000.

Megan Grace Lockyer to Rosemary and Henry O'Bryan Burch Jr., 209 Wildcreek Blvd., Little Rock, L13 B3, Wildwood Place, $380,000.

Lesli Devlin/Lesli Hughes to April S. and Joseph E. Moss III., 144 Scenic Valley Loop, Maumelle, L109 B6, Maumelle Valley Estates, $370,000.

Deacon Capital Holdings, LLC to Jacob Howard, 1710 Kavanaugh Blvd., Little Rock, L3 B11, East Pulaski Heights, $365,000.

Markham Buildings, LLC to RSI Group, LLC, 806 W. Markham St., Little Rock, L11 B139, Original City Of Little Rock, $355,000.

Brian and Donna Hagewood to Justin K. and Shaneka K. Weathers, 6 Breezewood Drive, Maumelle, L11, Riverrun, $345,500.

Jenanne Filat to Megan Nichole and Marc Anthony Vestal, 1114 Claycut Circle, North Little Rock, L12 B4, Summerwood, $339,000.

Ralph E. and Charlotte Patton to Grace Kang and Matt Owen, 1309 Cumberland St., Little Rock, L3 B48, Original City Of Little Rock, $335,000.

Joshua and Shelby Briggs to David and Hannah Cheek, 1 Janwood Drive, Little Rock, L177, Leawood Manor Second, $327,250.

Sue F. Stimson to Jozef A. VanDuyne, 1201 Biscayne Drive, Little Rock, L126, Leawood Heights Second, $319,950.

Kenneth E. Hewitt and The Ken Hewitt Living Trust to Sang Bin Lee and Carola Diep, 36 Wildwood Place Circle, Little Rock, L26 B1, Wildwood Place, $315,500.

Dogwood Partners, LLC to Suzanne Branton, 610 Brown St., Little Rock, Ls3-4 B4, Kimball And Bodeman, $310,000.

James P. Selig and Alison E. Hodge-Selig to Nancy Anne Smith, 6000 Kenwood Road, Cammack Village, L234, Cammack Woods, $310,000.

DJD Properties, LLC to NLR Main Street Portfolio, LLC, 1500 Maple St., North Little Rock, Ls6-8 B33, North Argenta, $309,000.

Amy Hawley and Charles E. Thompson to Eric Miles Jr., 29 Edgewater Court, Jacksonville, L7-Z, Pennepointe Phase II, $305,000.

Kenneth B. and Nancy J. Dodd to Shawn Joseph and Elizabeth Brown, L32, Chenal Ridge Phase II, $300,000.

Russell E. and Sarah V. Short and The Russell Short And Sarah Short Living Trust to Tamara G. and Victor D. Wright III., L113, Forest Heights Place, $300,000.

Murillo Investments, LLC to Natasha G. and Thalia G. Boozell, 9130 Cliffside Drive, Sherwood, L8 B11, Creekside, $298,500.

Bradford R. and Kimberly C. Shumpert to JRG UA Holdings, LLC, L10 B24, Park View, $297,500.

Graham Smith Construction, LLC to Sarah Johnston, Jere Johnston and Kathy Johnston, 209 Rosemary Way, Little Rock, L12 B1, Parkside At Wildwood, $296,500.

Joshua Womack to Brady and Kelley Burlsworth, 9 Cedar Cove, Maumelle, L25 B2, Ridgeview Phase I, $293,000.

Alignment Properties, LLC to Bird & Bear Properties, Inc., L14 B201, Park Hill NLR, $292,500.

Samuel P. and Michelle Winegar to Justin and Katelyn Avery, 2305 S. Gaines St., Little Rock, Ls2-3 B4, Clark, $274,500.

Andrew Appler to Morgan A. and Hannah M. McCown, 14721 Glisten Lane, Little Rock, Pt. NW NE 7-1N-13W, $270,000.

JTS Capital Realty SB, LLC to Lephiew Gin Company, Inc., Ls1-3 B1, Retan's, $270,000.

William A. and Alyssa L. Lauland to Michael Spektor, 703 Jefferson St., Jacksonville, Ls20-21 Phase I & L23 Phase 2, Jackson Heights, $270,000.

Charles Robert Morgan to Derek L. and Amanda Price, 9 Pine Tree Loop, North Little Rock, L25 B2, Lakewood, $269,000.

Timothy C. and Virginia Ann Guinee to Andrew James Wysocki and Bailey Vasquez-Wysocki, 5910 N. Locust St., North Little Rock, L20B B221, Park Hill NLR, $267,000.

Clay T. and Jennifer R. Glasgow to Opal Investments, LLC, 10611 San Joaquin Valley Drive, Little Rock, L16 B41, Pleasant Valley, $265,000.

Dale E. Temple Revocable Trust Declaration to Roger Dean Gillum and Ashley Gail Bruce, 5200 Timber Creek Circle, North Little Rock, L16 B3, Timber Creek Phase I, $265,000.

James P. Lundy to Kimberly Koch, 116 Berry St., Little Rock, Ls16-17 B1, Midland Hills, $264,000.

Benjamin B. and Andrea M. Adams to Tom Hicks, 9240 Wooded Acres Circle, Sherwood, L8, Millers Crossing Phase I, $262,500.

Richard and April Thackeray to Barbara Gail Gill, 611 W. Devon Ave., Sherwood, L20 B315, Park Hill NLR, $260,000.

Daryl Brock Custom Homes, Inc. to Makesha T. Thompson, 7 Carnahan Court, Maumelle, L53, Carnahan Village, $259,900.

Daryl Brock Custom Homes, Inc. to Phillip and Gayle Tygart, L55, Carnahan Village, $259,900.

The Bill Montgomery Revocable Trust to Randi N. and Phillip Dewayne Curry, 316 Country Club Pkwy., Maumelle, L944, The Country Club Of Arkansas, $255,000.

James R. Arrington and The James R. Arrington And Rita J. Arrington Trust Number One to Thomas J. and Stephanie J. Aase, 45 Greenview Circle, Sherwood, L4 B6, Country Club Park, $250,000.

Mark S. and Sherry K. Lippiatt to Alice G. Lucas, 4207 Hazelwood Road, North Little Rock, L79 B203, Park Hill NLR, $250,000.

Philip J. Domke to Wendy Ann and John Loftin Shoffner Jr., 1521A Cumberland St., Little Rock, L6R-B B50, Original City Of Little Rock/Cumberland Place Townhomes (formerly: Unit 1521A, Cumberland Place Townhomes HPR Replat), $250,000.

Marc Brousseau to Kurt and Kerstin Gates, 436 Maple St., North Little Rock, L18 B1, City Grove Townhomes, $249,500.

Tom J. Hicks and The Tom J. Hicks Irrevocable Trust to Gwethalyn Dawn Davis, 38 Congressional Drive, Little Rock, L19, Kenwood Estates Phase 2, $249,000.

Donald Eugen and Leara Beth Carmical to Alexis Andrews and Cullen Jacob Lafleur, 910 Ark. 89 West, Cabot, Pt. NW 18-4N-10W, $245,000.

Standard Properties, LLC to Bailey Gayer Battle, 1111 N. Harrison St., Little Rock, Ls5-7 B50, Pulaski Heights, $233,500.

Riviera Partners, LLC to Nancy K. Miers, 3700 Cantrell Road, No. 306, Little Rock, Unit 306, Riviera HPR, $232,200.

Lora Meier, Martin Zermatten and The Prindle Family Revocable Living Trust to Justin F. Donahue and Amy Abernathy-Donahue, 5008 Fairway Ave., North Little Rock, Lot B B70, Lakewood, $230,000.

Floria Jane Powell to Chris Wade and Elizabeth Ann Sears, 15311 Wilson Lateral Road, Roland, Pt. SE SW 13-3N-16W, $227,350.

Ronita and Kevin McKinney Sr., to Lisa A. Weeks, L461, The Country Club Of Arkansas, $225,000.

Bufford Properties, LLC to Lynn Endicott, 3127 N. Olive St., North Little Rock, L10 B30, Park Hill NLR, $225,000.

Jordan J. Hechinger to Lauren E. Casulli, 6605 Hawthorne Road, Little Rock, L74, Westover Hills, $222,500.

Peggy Hartsell to Austin Christopher Blair and Mariah Janice Bartlett, 34 Nob Hill Cove, Little Rock, L11, Kaylin Hills, $215,000.

Sunni Dunn Hurst/Sunni M. Dunn to Brian K. Hardin and Sarah A. King, L3 B25, Mountain Park, $215,000.

Antonio and Kenya Ransom to Erron DShawn Hayes, 2328 Middleton Drive, North Little Rock, L21 B29, Lakewood, $210,500.

Stephen B. Paulson, Angela Lee Paulson and Helen H. Paulson to Paul Lash Jr., 315 Audubon Drive, Little Rock, L43, Shannon Hills East, $205,000.

William Greggory Burgess to Lee Phillip and Kathryn LeAnne Parham, 1024 Claywood Drive, Little Rock, L313, Leawood Heights Fourth, $200,500.

Dan and Donna Lauderdale to John and Shirley Woodley, 9 Pine Breeze Cove, Little Rock, L747, The Hills- Otter Creek Community Phase VII, $199,900.

Adam Douglas and Shelley Renee Burris to Brittini Lee and Austin Raymond Hill, 7008 Ponderosa Drive, North Little Rock, L3 B25, Indian Hills, $199,000.

Veronica J. Bourgoin to Ronald Bryan and Katie Holder Poe, 505 N. Devon Ave., Sherwood, L23 B5, Country Club Park, $198,000.

Thomas A. and Laura S. Long to Anwar Fairley, 12 Oakleaf Lane, Sherwood, L2 B5, Oakbrooke, $197,000.

Kevin H. and Nita K. Danaher and The Kevin H. And Nita K. Danaher Joint Revocable Trust to Juan Manuelle Alvarado, 901 East 53rd Place, North Little Rock, L1 B4, Pike View, $194,500.

Jennifer Preuss to Jonathan P. Bona and Marta Cieslak, 5014 Woodlawn Drive, Little Rock, Ls9-10 B32, Pulaski Heights, $194,000.

Jace Caleb and Brooke Danielle Bradshaw to Melody Ellison, 401 Shadow Ridge Drive, Little Rock, L39, Shadow Ridge, $192,500.

Kathryn Virginia and John Michael Bracy to J. Allen Hardin, 7522 F St., Little Rock, Ls14-16 B3, Sunset Heights, $190,000.

PKW Group, Inc. to Joel Nathan Holmes II., L1, River Crest Estates PRD Phase I, $188,000.

Jeffrey Alan and Marion Karoline Sombke and The Jeff & Marion Sombke Revocable Living Trust to Tiphanie Ortmanun, Sharon Evans and Don Evans, 70 Westfield Loop, Little Rock, L93, Westfield Phase IV, $185,000.

MidFirst Bank to MidFirst Bank, 41405 Chesterfield Circle, North Little Rock, L15 B5, Stone Links, $184,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Courtney S. Barnes, 1809 Sebastian St., Sherwood, L11 B6, Bear Paw Phase III, $183,190.

REI Nation, LLC to Derrick Snearl, 5608 Stella Circle, North Little Rock, L9, Tanglewood, $175,000.

John W. Jaco Jr./J. W. Jaco Jr., and Katherine M. Jaco to Laura Pie, LLC, Pt. NE SE 10-1N-14W, $174,490.

Joetta Killingsworth-Powell/Joetta D. Killingsworth and Patrick Powell to Marisela Frias Buenrostro and Armando Frias Ramirez, 2723 Walker St., Little Rock, L2, Griffin, $172,000.

Consolidated Properties, Inc. to Lephiew Gin Company, Inc., Ls1-3 B1, Retan's, $170,000.

Sandra Toland and The Dennis And Sandra Toland Revocable Trust to Jamie Fulley and Branda Lee Flinoil Gulley, 201 Amber Oaks Drive, Sherwood, L7, Amber Oaks, $169,900.

Joshua Ryan Egbert to John Riley and Andrea Sarah Perkins, 4 Desoto Forest Cove, Little Rock, Lot C, Pleasant Forest II, $169,500.

Sherwood 2015, LLC to Lindsey Irene Rupert, 1916 Honeycomb St., Sherwood, L2 B6, Bear Paw Phase III, $169,490.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Yolanda Matthews, 1901 Honeycomb St., Sherwood, L42 B1, Bear Paw Phase III, $167,090.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to William and Lynda Elliott, L40 B1, Bear Paw Phase III, $164,915.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Nina McDonald, 1833 Sebastian St., Sherwood, L14 B6, Bear Paw Phase III, $164,450.

Donald J. and Darlene Pryor to Eliyahu and Roni Hemo, 8401 Louwanda Drive, Little Rock, L18, Wingfield, $162,700.

Jerome Wayne Mitchell Sr., to Nara L. Pigee, 208 Ridgelea Ave., Sherwood, Ls8-9 B4, Witt's, $162,000.

Andrew and Michelle Lyons to Michelle Renee Stamper, 618 Reeder Road, Little Rock, Pt. SE NW 27-1S-12W, $160,000.

Brady A. and Amy D. Dixon to Destiny and Richard Gagne Jr., 100 Spring Oak Drive, Sherwood, L1 B1, Sherwood North, $160,000.

Ashley N. Billings to Stephen F. and Kathleen M. Daniels and The Daniels Living Trust, 16 Meadowbrook Drive, Little Rock, L16, West Markham Heights, $159,900.

Kennith Mitchell Neville to Thomas Edward Logan Jr., 111 Amber Oaks Drive, Sherwood, L6, Amber Oaks, $159,000.

D'Cora De-Onna Dotson to Lesinger Halcrombe, 5625 Little Elm Lane, North Little Rock, L412, Trammel Estates Phase III, $157,500.

Donna D. Gruhlke and The Distler Family Revocable Trust to Joanne and Oral A. Cook, 3605 Natchez Trace, Jacksonville, L13 B2, Northwood Acres Section 1 Unrecorded, $156,000.

Roddrick D. and Betty L. Aldridge to Simon Alexander and Danielle Dominique Mahan, 5702 Old Hickory Road, Little Rock, L188, Pecan Lake, $155,000.

Danielle Hasty to Olivia Bennett, 17 Lariat Court, Little Rock, L228, Point West Second, $152,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Shantaya Jones, 1917 Honeycomb St., Sherwood, L44 B1, Bear Paw Phase III, $151,625.

Conkin Enterprises, Inc. to George and Patricia Ryan, 15 Pine Mountain Road, Little Rock, L1, Pine Mountain, $150,000.