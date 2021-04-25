RUNNING: First-timer Poskin claims Hogeye win

SPRINGDALE -- Cody Poskin had never toed the line to start a marathon before Saturday.

The 19-year-old Ole Miss student from Cedar Hill, Mo., certainly knew how to finish the 26.2-mile distance.

Poskin bested the field Saturday in the annual Hogeye Marathon, which was run for the first time in-person since 2019 after covid-19 shelved the longtime event last spring. Poskin clocked the distance in 2 hours, 39 minutes, 04.4 seconds to claim the overall marathon title for 2021.

Poskin was so sure he'd won the race that he blew through the finish line and continued up Emma Ave., because his watch did not read that he'd completed the distance according to Strava. Just to be sure, Poskin ran a little extra before circling back to the finish line.

"My watch didn't have 26.2 on it, so I wanted to make sure my watch had a length on it, so that I got the credit on Garmin and Strava," Poskin said as raindrops rolled down his face from Saturday's steady drizzle. "I got a new marathon record on my Strava, so I wanted to make sure it counted fully."

The Hogeye was held in Springdale for the fourth time and fifth year overall, although the 2020 event was only a virtual run because of the pandemic. The event started in 1977, marking the 44th year of the race. This year runners were encouraged to mask for the start of the race and the runners were sent off in waves with two minutes separating the waves to help with social distancing.

Poskin was in the second wave, taking off at 6:32 a.m. as a light rain and temperatures in the low 50s greeted runners in front of the historic Apollo Theater on Emma Ave.

"This is my first marathon and it's also the longest I've ran, too" said Poskin. "The longest I've done before this was 20 miles. I was just hoping to finish today and it ended up working out pretty well for me."

Poskin said he chose this event because it is a USATF Boston Marathon qualifying event, something he hopes to qualify for.

Megan Taylor of Cave Springs has already qualified for the Boston Marathon, and she proved she was not only the top female in Saturday's event by a wide margin, but finished fourth overall in 2:52.59.5.

The 23-year-old nurse at Arkansas Children's Northwest said she ran one year of cross country in high school before deciding to take up running on her own. Two years ago she made the decision to run her first marathon and qualified for the Boston Marathon last spring. She is hopeful she will get to fulfill that this year.

"I thought the conditions today were great," said Taylor. "It was a little wet in some places, but I decided to embrace it and have a good attitude about it and make it fun."

Race director Tabby Holmes said a field of about 700 runners participated in Saturday's marathon, half-marathon and relay races. Today, runners will compete in both a 5K and 10K race starting at 7 a.m. There is no children's race this year.

Holmes also celebrated her birthday on Saturday.

"This was great today," she said. "We've had such a great response from the runners. It's been amazing. We started the marathon this morning in the pouring rain and the half-marathon about 30 minutes later. It's gone off very well."

One of the youngest participants in Saturday's races was 13-year-old Maddox Beasley, a student at Washington Junior High in Bentonville, who clocked a 1:31:03.5 to win his age group.

"I love running and being active a lot," said Beasley after he crossed the finish line amid wild cheers from the crowd. "I'm not a short runner, I don't like sprints. So I mostly like running longer distances."

Beasley said this was his second half-marathon. He trains 3 to 5 miles a day for the 13.1-mile race and participates in cross country and track for Washington Junior High.

When asked how he felt when he crossed the finish line, Beasley summed it up for most of the runners.

"It was cold," he said. "But I was proud that I could finish. It hurts at like mile 9 and 10, but you start to feel fine near the end."