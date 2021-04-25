Education notebook

Schoolkids invited

to join science fair

Arkansas' elementary pupils are invited to take part in a nationwide virtual science fair now through Aug. 1 to earn rewards that include the chance to fill a time capsule that will head into space later this year.

The Inspiration4 St. Jude Science Fair is recruiting students in second through fifth grades for the St. Jude EPIC Challenge. EPIC stands for Experimenting, Prototyping, Inventing and Creating.

Although classes will be wrapping up at many schools in the coming weeks, the student-led EPIC Challenge can be done independently of a classroom, using the resources available at stjude.org/epic.

Children can team up with classmates or go it alone in devising projects to help St. Jude patients.

As part of the Inspiration4 St. Jude Science Fair, students can get more than just blue ribbons and bragging rights. In addition to national recognition, awards include out-of-this-world experiences tied to Inspiration4, the first all-civilian mission to space that is poised to blast off later this year.

The top educator will receive a trip for four to NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida to witness the historic shuttle launch, and one class will get an opportunity to fill a time capsule that will be sent into space, becoming part of history just like the Inspiration4 mission.

As of Friday, nearly 600 student projects representing 285 classes in 225 schools across the country had joined the EPIC Challenge, said Jennifer Godwin, strategic communications liaison for ALSAC, which is the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

States to get funds

for aiding homeless

The U.S. Department of Education has announced plans to distribute to the states a $200 million share of the $800 million available to help support the needs of students experiencing homelessness.

The money to be disbursed Monday is from the American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief -- Homeless Children and Youth fund.

Arkansas' initial allocation will be $2,052,328 of the $8,209,311 that is earmarked for the state, according to the U.S. Education Department.

The agency, under the direction of U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, has also issued a letter to state education agency leaders, urging them to use the funding to identify homeless children and youths, provide wraparound services in light of the impact of the covid-19 pandemic, and provide assistance to enable homeless children and youths to attend school and participate fully in school activities. That is to include in-person instruction this spring, as well as upcoming summer learning and enrichment programs.

The remaining funds will be allocated to states as soon as June.