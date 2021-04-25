State expected this week to resume 1-dose shot

The governor and the state epidemiologist both expect the Johnson & Johnson covid-19 vaccine to be administered in the state this week after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reauthorized it Friday.

"Next week I expect [the] J&J vaccine to be available again," Gov. Asa Hutchinson tweeted Saturday. "This is great news, and we need each of you to get one of the three vaccines."

Arkansas health workers had been administering the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine since March 8 after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the vaccine for use at the end of February. The state later stopped distributing that vaccine when the FDA and the CDC recommended its pause because six people in the U.S. who received a dose later developed rare blood clots.

Epidemiologist Jennifer Dillaha previously told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that the Department of Health will wait until the CDC publishes its full recommendations on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, expected Tuesday, before communicating to providers about whether they should resume giving those shots.

"We really feel it's important for people to be able to make informed decisions, so based on their recommendations, we'll need to modify our consent forms, and we will not be able to know the modifications until the CDC publishes their full recommendations," Dillaha said in an interview Saturday.

The modifications should be done the same day the recommendations are released, so the Johnson & Johnson dose could be administered the same day or the next day, she said.

The Health Department reported on Saturday the administration of an additional 16,322 shots, a drop of 2,135 since Friday as the pace of vaccinations in Arkansas continues to decrease.

On April 18, Arkansas reached the milestone of 1 million residents who have received at least one shot. However, the state is still below the national vaccination average. Hutchinson on Tuesday expressed concern about the slowing pace of vaccinations, and he encouraged college students to get at least one dose before summer break.

Brooks Rogers, a pharmacist at Don's Pharmacy in Little Rock, said online sign-ups for vaccine appointments have noticeably decreased since they first became available. The pharmacy administers vaccines from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

"We kind of struggle to fill every appointment," Rogers said. "In January and February, we would put an appointment up on our website and it was booked immediately. We even had our website crash at one point because there was so much traffic, but now we put them up and we'll have availability during the week."

Dillaha said that about half of Arkansans who are 65 and older have been vaccinated.

"We have more work to do in the younger adult population," she said. "Part of it may be helping people overcome barriers to getting the vaccine. That could be barriers to the knowledge they need to make an informed decision, or a logistical barrier to get it where they live, or misperceptions, like [if] they think it might cost them money."

The Health Department reported 184 new virus cases Saturday, 37 fewer than a week earlier and 52 fewer than Friday. Five fewer people were hospitalized with the disease Saturday compared with Friday, with the total dropping to 148, with 23 on ventilators.

Pulaski County had the most new cases with 30; Benton and Washington counties had 21 and 16, respectively.

Arkansas reported one new covid-19 death on Saturday, bringing the total to 5,717.

There have been 334,642 cases in the state since March 2020.