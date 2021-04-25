BASEBALL

ASU loses on the road

Arkansas State University (10-22, 5-9 Sun Belt) held a one-run lead going into the bottom of the ninth inning Saturday, but allowed a game-tying single and an RBI double from Justin Thompson to fall to Texas State 6-5 at Bobcat Ballpark in San Marcos, Texas.

Tyler Duncan's RBI double in the third inning tied the game at 1-1, then ASU took the lead in the fourth. Sky-Lar Culver scored when Drew Tipton reached base on catcher's interference, Liam Hicks had an RBI single and Ben Klutts -- who led the Red Wolves by going 4 for 5 -- added a two-run double.

Reliever Kollin Stone (0-2) took the loss for ASU after allowing 2 earned runs on 4 hits with 1 walk and 1 strikeout over 1 1/3 innings. The Red Wolves and Bobcats wrap up their series today at noon.

Johnson leads UCA in loss

Left fielder Kolby Johnson went 3 for 4 with 1 RBI, but it wasn't enough as the University of Central Arkansas (12-21, 7-15 Southland) fell to Stephen F. Austin 8-2 on Saturday at Bear Stadium in Conway.

Field conditions forced the teams to play a single game rather than the scheduled doubleheader. That didn't stop the Lumberjacks (13-21, 10-12), who took a 3-0 lead after scoring single runs in each of the first three innings. Johnson hit an RBI single in the fourth inning to cut the lead to 3-1. Center fielder Drew Sturgeon, who finished 2 for 4, added an RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning.

UCA starter Mark Moyer (2-5) took the loss after allowing 5 runs -- 3 earned -- on 10 hits with 2 walks and 4 strikeouts over 62/3 innings. The Bears and Lumberjacks will play a doubleheader today beginning at noon.

UAPB drops doubleheader

The University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff (4-26, 4-11 SWAC) lost both games of a doubleheader Saturday, falling 8-1 and 11-8 to Prairie View A&M (9-14, 9-6) at Tankersley Field in Prairie View, Texas.

The Golden Lions' only run in the first game came in the fourth inning on a sacrifice fly by Lawrence Noble. Prairie View A&M jumped out to a 4-0 lead after two innings in the second game, but UAPB tied the game in the third with a two-run single by Nick Kreutzer and a two-run double from Humberto Maldonado. Kreutzer and Dante Leach added RBI singles in the ninth inning.

UAPB starter Jordan Jones (0-4) took the loss in the first game. He gave up 5 runs -- only 2 earned -- on 6 hits with 3 walks and 2 strikeouts in 6 innings of work. Reliever Joel Barker (1-8) pitched 42/3 innings in the second game, allowing 6 runs -- 5 earned -- on 7 hits with 1 walk and 1 wild pitch.

TRACK AND FIELD

Morris, Crouser win at Drake

Former University of Arkansas NCAA champion Sandi Morris won the pole vault at Saturday's Drake Relays in Des Moines, Iowa, clearing 15 feet, 5 inches.

It was the fifth Drake Relays title for Morris, the 2016 Olympic silver medalist who lives in Fayetteville. She missed three attempts at 15-11.

Ryan Crouser, the 2016 Olympic shotput gold medalist who lives in Fayetteville and is a volunteer assistant coach for the Razorbacks, won the Drake Relays title with a world-leading toss of 71-111/2.

-- Bob Holt

TENNIS

UCA women fall in SLC Tournament

The University of Central Arkansas women's team won the doubles point and two consecutive singles matches Saturday, but could not keep the momentum going as they fell to Abilene Christian 4-3 in the first round of the Southland Conference Tournament in Beaumont, Texas.

UCA's Chunxi Xin and Fuka Nonoyama defeated Nini Memishishi and Ileana Mocciola 6-3, while Jaeun Lee and Maja Gledic won their match 6-4 to give the Bears the doubles point. Yada Vasupongchai won her 10th consecutive singles match with a 6-1, 6-1 victory and Nonoyama won her match 6-0, 6-1 to give UCA a 3-0 lead.

Harding women win GAC title

The Harding University women won their 10th consecutive match Saturday to claim the Great American Conference title with a 4-3 victory over Southeastern Oklahoma State in Bentonville.

Romane Britt and Lindy Carpenter started the match with a 6-4 doubles victory, followed by a 6-4 victory from GAC Player of the Year Rylie Cox Evans and Emily Carpenter to earn the doubles point.

Britt, a first-team all-conference selection, won her 15th singles match of the season 6-1, 6-2 over Georgia Hosking. Hana Folse needed three sets to defeat Elizaveta Tregubova 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 and Allison Carpenter defeated Vanessa Cozamanis 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.

The Bisons became the seventh overall and fifth consecutive top seed to win the tournament.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services