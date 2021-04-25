States to get funds

for aiding homeless

The U.S. Department of Education has announced plans to distribute to the states a $200 million share of the $800 million available to help support the needs of students experiencing homelessness.

The money to be disbursed Monday is from the American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief -- Homeless Children and Youth fund.

Arkansas' initial allocation will be $2,052,328 of the $8,209,311 that is earmarked for the state, according to the U.S. Education Department.

The agency, under the direction of U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, has also issued a letter to state education agency leaders, urging them to use the funding to identify homeless children and youths, provide wraparound services in light of the impact of the covid-19 pandemic, and provide assistance to enable homeless children and youths to attend school and participate fully in school activities. That is to include in-person instruction this spring, as well as upcoming summer learning and enrichment programs.

The remaining funds will be allocated to states as soon as June.