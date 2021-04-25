Studying abroad aids careers, educator says

The benefits of studying abroad as a college student are vast, according to Pamela D. Moore, Ph.D, associate dean for global engagement for the School of Agriculture, Fisheries and Human Sciences (SAFHS) at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

Students who have participated in education abroad programming are better equipped for globally-oriented careers and collaboration with people of different backgrounds and nationalities.

Despite challenges due to the pandemic, Moore aims to substantially increase the rate of UAPB student participation in education abroad programming. However, one large demographic is missing out on these benefits to some degree, she said. There is a great need to increase access for male participation.

Moore is responsible for the day-to-day management of UAPB’s Office of International Programs and Studies (OIPS). Since most of UAPB’s 2019-2021 study abroad programs were put on hold because of the pandemic, she and her staff have had to be creative in moving forward.

Although she is still uncertain about the feasibility of some programs planned for the current academic cycle, her office has been developing new education abroad opportunities for 2021-2022.

“We took advantage of the lull in programming to develop six new study abroad programs in the countries of Guatemala, Colombia, Costa Rica, Kenya and Ghana, in which two programs are planned,” she said. “With respect to our program in Guatemala, we have assisted two students in securing funding through the Gilman Scholarship Program. Programs in Colombia, Ghana and Kenya are supported by grants that will lower costs for students in SAFHS degree programs.” One of her goals this year is to increase access for men to participate.

“Typically, women study abroad in greater numbers,” Moore observed. “For instance, 12 to 15 UAPB students study abroad each year on average, and of those students, three or four – or about 25% – are men. If we look at education abroad as a pathway to leadership development and career advancement, we want to have as much equity as possible between men and women.” Moore said there is a need to research factors that impact participation in study abroad programming.

“Promotional flyers may be geared more towards women and may not reflect the diversity of the student population,” she said. “Commonly, in education abroad literature, scenes from overseas tend to emphasize women more than men. We can help make sure the faces of males are reflected in the literature.” Moore believes that when recruiting men to study abroad programs, higher education institutions should deliver a message that resonates with this student group.

“UAPB is located in a region characterized by high levels of poverty, and graduates want to know they have some job security,” she said. “Instead of solely focusing on opportunities for personal transformation, we should promote education abroad as a way to ensure career and academic success. Thus, global engagement is a career-prep activity that can help you get a job.” Similarly, it is also important for students to appreciate that these experiences favorably affect admissions processes for advanced degrees and application processes in their chosen fields.

“We must also remember to let the students tell their own stories,” she said. “Students respond better when they relate with their peers. It is critical to have young men involved with outreach and tabling at campus events. Involving successful young men is an effective way to engage other young men.”

IN THEIR OWN WORDS

Moore recently asked male UAPB students and graduates who have participated in study abroad programming to share a little about their experiences. Here are their stories.

DEMETRIUS JOHNSON JR. – TOULOUSE, FRANCE

In the summer of 2016, Demetrius Johnson Jr. took part in a four-week intensive French language program in Toulouse, France. In addition to language instruction five days a week, participants were able to visit cultural and historical landmarks.

“There is no better way to learn a language than to experience it in person and within its own culture,” he said. “This will push you outside your comfort zone at times. It can be hard when you have to ask questions or order a meal, and they don’t speak the same language you speak.” Johnson said studying abroad challenges one’s boundaries in other ways, too.

“You can experience what it’s like to live in the culture you are encountering,” he said. “You also gain connections with individuals within that culture. The experience pushes you to try new things outside of your existing habits, which is a great way to get more from life itself.” He encourages other men to study abroad to enhance their understanding of the world and diversity. Traveling to another country can also be beneficial in terms of career goals and future plans. It is a great way to consider other employment opportunities.

BRIAN FREEMAN-RHODES – NEIVA, COLOMBIA

D u r i n g t h e s u m m e r semester of 2018, Brian Freeman-Rhodes visited the Centro de Formacion Agroindustrial La Angostura (La Angostura) in Campoalegre, Huila, Colombia. There, four UAPB aquaculture/fisheries students and three SAFHS faculty and staff learned about value-added fish product development and food safety.

The UAPB participants visited several tilapia farms and a tilapia-processing plant. They participated in workshops, water quality and diagnostics labs and cultural activities.

“Before the program, I had some anxiety thinking about studying abroad, but it was no more than the ‘new-kid-at-school’ kind of anxiety,” he said. “I started attending the information sessions that were mandatory for students considering studying abroad in a program offered by OIPS. Once I began to digest the information in the sessions led by Dr. Pamela Moore and heard the testimonials of several guest speakers, I was much more relaxed. Thanks to attending those sessions, I was more aware of what to expect from traveling abroad.” Freeman-Rhodes said he believes two of the biggest things that affect a man’s decision to travel are the anxiety he creates in his own mind about the experience, as well as the process of preparing to travel abroad.

“I know the experience was worth it,” he said. “There was nothing tying me down from traveling since I was a student. I had nothing to fear other than the fear I generated in my own mind. In Colombia I met an amazing group of people – people who valued different things, danced to a different song and embraced life in a different way than I.” Freeman-Rhodes said the experience has ignited a desire to meet more people from across the world.

“The experience also motivated me to enroll in the Peace Corps Prep Cohort II, a program that grooms individuals to become effective Peace Corps ambassadors,” he said. “Soon, I expect to apply for the Peace Corps and get another opportunity to experience another world culture.”

NATHAN EGNEW – NEIVA, COLOMBIA

Nathan Egnew was also part of the aquaculture/ fisheries exchange program between La Angostura and UAPB. Along with other participating UAPB students and faculty, he learned about Colombian food processing and fish culture methods.

“The experience was quite enjoyable, and I learned a number of useful things in regard to fish processing and new ideas for fish culture techniques, as well as a small amount of Spanish. In my opinion, it was entirely worth the time and money spent on the trip.” Egnew said the experience taught him about how other countries approach aquaculture. He left with new aquaculture methods he intends to incorporate in future research projects. The trip gave him new cultural insights.

“I would encourage anyone who has the opportunity to study abroad to take that opportunity,” he said. “When an opportunity presents itself, it is often best to take it as you never know when the next opportunity will come around.”

LEON JONES – ANTIGUA, GUATEMALA

Leon Jones participated in a one-month Spanish language immersion course in Antigua, Guatemala, during the summer of 2019. He took language classes at Centro Linguistico La Union, lived with a host family, learned about the country’s traditions through cultural activities and engaged in community service-learning projects, which included volunteer work at a sustainable farm that practices techniques derived from ancient Mayan traditions.

Jones had previously traveled abroad and knew he wanted to take advantage of education abroad opportunities while attending UAPB.

“Thanks to studying abroad, I gained experiences not only in language and culture but also in interpersonal skills,” he said. “I became a more versatile person. I can relate with more people, and that gives me a broader base to network. I also feel that more opportunities have opened for me versus my peers who have not had any experience outside of the U.S.” Jones said he feels he now has more career options and that he can pursue his interest in public service not only domestically but also internationally.

“I would encourage other men to study abroad,” he said. “Study abroad puts the world into perspective. Being male, specifically a Black male, I see that traveling helps to not only relax us, but also understand that the weight of the world is not on our shoulders. In modern society, a lot is expected of men, but rarely is it encouraged for men to take care of themselves.” Jones’ education abroad experience also made him realize the importance of slowing down in life and appreciating everyday moments.

“When you travel overseas, it is crucial to take in everything you can because we may not have certain experiences in the U.S.,” he said.

RANDY THOMPSON – BEIJING, CHINA AND ANTIGUA, GUATEMALA

Randy Thompson has participated in two OIPS programs. In 2017, he spent nearly two months studying Chinese language at the Beijing University of Chemical Technology in China’s capital city. In the summer of 2019, he took part in a program in Antigua, Guatemala, where he studied Spanish and conducted service work to help impoverished communities.

Though he was concerned about the costs of education abroad before his first trip, he had long been determined to study abroad someday.

“My older sister studied abroad in London for a semester when I was in grade school,” he said. “After that, I made a promise to myself that when I went to college, I, too, would study abroad. The experience was definitely worth it due to the amount of knowledge I gained and the newfound prospective I earned.” He encourages other men to study abroad because of the long-term personal and professional benefits.

“Studying abroad has helped me focus on my career goals of becoming a global leader to help bridge communities and eventually nations,” he said.

RICK ANDERSON – SOUTH AFRICA

Rick Anderson took part in UAPB’s first study abroad program in South Africa during the intersession period between the spring and summer semesters of 2018. The program focused on the country’s history of youth empowerment.

He learned about the role of students and young people in the anti-apartheid movement that started in the early 1960s. Cultural tours included the Apartheid Museum and the Nelson Mandela House Museum, where program participants learned about Mandela’s early life, anti-apartheid activism, imprisonment and eventual rise to the presidency of South Africa.

“I learned a lot about the history and culture of the South African people,” Anderson said. “Coincidentally, the Black South Africans’ struggle during apartheid was similar to our struggle during the civil rights movement. The struggle continues there as it continues in our country for Blacks.” He said he learned that the colonizers of South Africa had an exponential influence on the country and in many ways still control and suppress lower-class people judicially and economically.

Anderson said he felt prepared for the program thanks to the guidance of Moore and Annette Fields, the program organizer.

“Personally, I don’t feel that the study abroad is gender specific,” he said. “I would encourage all to study abroad. I had traveled to six different countries prior to my South Africa trip, and I have to say this experience was much different. The other trips were taken when I served in the U.S. Marine Corps, and they were training-focused. Study abroad was different because it focused more on learning the culture.” Anderson said the trip was expensive but well worth the cost for the knowledge and experienced gained.

“Africa is a place I had always wanted to see but never had the opportunity to do so,” he said. “The memories made are priceless.”

ARION RIVERS – SOUTH AFRICA

Arion Rivers also took part in the program in South Africa. Before the trip, he had some doubts as to the availability of necessities such as clean drinking water. But he was motivated by a desire to travel outside the U.S. and see what life is like in another country.

Rivers said highlights of the program included visits to the Nelson Mandela House Museum and a museum dedicated to Hector Pieterson, a South African schoolboy who was shot and killed during the Soweto uprising when police opened fire on protesting students.

“We went to museums, went on tours and ate different types of food,” he said. “We also had several interactions with the local residents and employees at different places.” Rivers found the South African people open and helpful. He liked learning about the language as well as local customs such as dancing and craft making.

“The study abroad experience has helped me be grateful for my financial situation and life in the U.S.,” he said. “It also taught me to live life as a non-judgmental individual.” He encourages other men to study abroad to expand their horizons.

Will Hehemann is a writer/editor with the UAPB School of Agriculture, Fisheries and Human Sciences.

