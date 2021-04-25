Turkey hunting toys with my delicate nerves

When I really, really want to see a turkey, my eyes can turn just about anything into a turkey.

That dark blob in the distance. It wasn't there the last time I looked. That looks like a white head and a neck, and it looks like it's looking at me. Wait! Is it moving?

Suddenly I feel exposed. I knew I should have set up in that little bunch of shrubs about 50 yards to the left. I'd be invisible over there. I'm backlit where I am.

I'm not backlit, and I know it. My spot is a fine spot, but there's always a better spot. Nevertheless, the woods are too open to risk raising my binoculars for closer inspection. If it's a gobbler looking at me as hard as I'm looking at it, moving will scare it away. I blow a purr and a cluck on my diaphragm to see if I can make it move, preferably in my direction.

Have you ever tossed a rock behind a cat while it wasn't watching? The cat flinches when it hears the rock land with a thud, and then the cat gives it the death stare for a minute or two, as tense as a piano wire and as still as a sculpture.

That's how it is with me and the stump. After it doesn't move for two or three minutes, I deconstruct the image. The white "head" is a light spot on a pine tree behind the stump. The "neck" is a sapling between the stump and the tree. That's when I see the stump for what it is, a lousy, worthless stump.

Well, now I feel silly. As many times as stumps have fooled me over the years, you think I'd learn, but I don't. I fall for it time after time. More than anything, I am amazed at how many things align to look like turkeys, no matter where I sit. Truth be told, that's why turkey hunting can be hazardous.

Right about the time I relax, movement in my periphery makes me freeze. It's only a wren this time. Next time it's a butterfly, or a leafy branch waving in the breeze.

It goes on for as long as I'm out there, day after day after day. No wonder I am so exhausted at the end of a turkey hunt. Now, multiply that by 16 days, the length of the Arkansas spring turkey season, and add the extra days I hunted out of state. I'm toast when the season mercifully ends.

As duck hunters and deer hunters mature and their drive to kill a limit ebbs, they often say, "I'm not as mad at them as I used to be." Turkey hunters never say that. As hours on a razor's edge stretch into days and then into weeks, a turkey hunter positively boils with madness.

Turkey hunting is a form of madness, a psychosis. You're either all in or you're out. There's no such thing as a casual turkey hunter. There are no dabblers. It's no wonder nonturkey hunters give us space. Our thousand-yard stares unnerve them. Everyone describes turkey hunters as "a little whacked out," and they all know full well that if they ever try it, they too will succumb to the addiction.

And the crazy things we do to each other, like texting and even calling each other at dawn knowing darn well the recipient might be working a gobble. We can't help it. If we're not hunting or if we're taking a break after killing a turkey, we still want to be there vicariously, so we tag along virtually with our buddies.

As much as it aggravates us to get a prime-time text, it also gives us joy.

"Any gobbling?"

"No."

"My son isn't hearing any, either. Hang in there!"

Naturally, I can't resist taking a panoramic photo of my hunting spot and sending it to my well-wisher, which accelerates the conversation.

"That's a great looking draw over there. Is that where they come in?"

"I think so. I think they're roosting in the hardwoods back behind me, but I'm not sure. I haven't heard a gobble all season."

"Hope you get one," he says, signing off. "Send me a picture."

With an audible sigh, I put my glasses back on. Reacquiring my focus, I scan the woods. Whoa! What's that dark blob over there? It looks like a turkey standing erect. Hey, did it move? Is it getting closer?"

Here we go again. I'm shaking like a loose tin roof in a thunderstorm.