Turkey roundup

I call it the "Aura of Bad Intentions," and it is a major part of my hunting strategy.

At some point in time, you've probably become suddenly and inexplicably edgy and uncomfortable when walking a city street. You feel watched, like somebody is sizing you up as a potential victim. Somebody probably is emitting a predatory vibe. You might not see the person, but you become acutely aware of your surroundings, your senses sharpen and you assess the body language of every person in sight. You might cross the street, join a crowd or do whatever you need to do to remove yourself from the danger zone.

For me, it's a consistent element in hunting. When I am laser focused on hunting, deer and wild turkeys don't come around. I am convinced they sense danger, so I shut off the energy by reading emails, checking social media, sending and replying to text messages or even taking naps. When I finally re-engage with the environment, deer and turkeys are often there.

I am convinced flipping the breaker on the Aura of Bad Intentions was the decisive factor in my turkey hunt Friday.

The 2020 spring turkey season and the first half of the 2021 season were big busts at my usual spot in Grant County. I did not hear a gobble or see a turkey, hen or otherwise at Old Belfast Hunting Club in 2020, and I didn't hear a gobble for the first three days of the 2021 season.

The good times had to end eventually. Everything around my once great spot has been clearcut, and my woods are starting to be overgrown. A person can see a long way standing up, but the view at turkey eye level is probably too dense for their liking. Plus, my spot is also overrun with feral hogs. By Wednesday, I called it quits and found a new place to hunt.

Thursday was my first visit to these woods. I particularly liked one spot, a ravine near a hardwood bottom. If any turkeys were in the area, I was certain they roosted in the hardwoods. The ravine felt right, and I felt so sure that I left my chair and decoy there overnight.

That night, I told Miss Laura that I felt certain I would kill a turkey the next morning.

I woke at 4 a.m., filled my Thermos with black coffee and drove to the new spot. With the sky lightening, I made the short walk to the gear I left behind, found an open spot to display the decoy and placed my chair in some shrubs that formed a natural blind.

Boredom arrived quickly and lingered. I heard no turkey noises. I called softly at first and then increased volume when I was certain flydown time had passed. My desire to see a turkey was so intense that I was certain I was emitting more than a mere aura. It was more like a force field.

"I have got to remove myself from this situation," I said to myself.

I extracted my smartphone from a shirt pocket beneath my gillie poncho, and I wrote today's column, proofread it and then emailed it to myself. The exercise took about 40 minutes.

After hitting the "send" button, I stuffed the phone back in my pocket and looked across the ravine. A round, black shape was in a place where one hadn't been before. I flipped my glasses down, and sure enough, a gobbler was loafing about. Then I saw a second gobbler, and a third. Numbers four and five drifted out from a small thicket. Not one of those gobblers made a peep.

All were well in range, but they couldn't see my decoy through the brush. I made a short, high purr and a cluck on my diaphragm. All five gobblers turned and meandered my direction.

You can't make a gobbler go someplace it doesn't want to go, and none of them wanted to come up my hill. They were intent on following the drain out of the hollow. One by one they drifted out, clucking softly. I put my electronic Truglo green dot on the first gobbler, and then the second. Neither offered a clear shot. The third gobbler had a long beard, and it was considerably closer and following a clearer path than the others. I tracked it as it cleared one tree, and then another, and then another. When it stepped into a clearing, it stopped and raised its head. A 3-inch, 20-gauge load of No. 9 TSS dropped the gobbler like a sack of rocks. It didn't so much as flap a wing.

It was a 2-year-old gobbler with a fairly narrow 10-inch beard. Its spurs were a half-inch long. It was light, probably not 17 pounds, but I was proud to get him.

Man with a plan

Joe Volpe of Little Rock, a West Point alumnus and former colonel in the Arkansas National Guard, said he went to bed Tuesday feeling certain that he would kill a gobbler on Wednesday, but near freezing temperatures taxed his resolve.

"I had out 'decoy-la-palooza,' " Volpe said, "two hens, a jake and a breeder hen. Because of the cold, I didn't expect much gobbling. I was freezing, and as the morning progressed, I was tempted to leave sometime around 9."

Using an array of box calls, slate calls and mouth calls, Volpe filled the air with turkey song. About 9:40 a.m., a tom gobbled in front of Volpe, very close in a dense thicket.

"I shut up and had my eyes peeled, but nothing," Volpe said. "My heart sank thinking he'd seen me reach for my gun."

After a short rest, Volpe resumed calling, this time aggressively. The gobbler responded from the same place. Apparently the tom was inspecting the decoy spread, and the jake decoy summoned him from protective cover.

"He circled around me, but 5 yards to my back left, he ran by me and jumped on that jake," Volpe said. "He was whaling on him. It was so cool to see. He raised his head, and I 'Beretta'd him! Praise God!"

Volpe sent a photo immediately after and then called. He was breathless as he shared the story.

"I had a plan, and I am so glad I stayed with it," he said.

After-school special

Mason Gaines, an agriculture teacher at Shirley High School, knew where two gobblers roosted in Fulton County, but they deserted him on opening day. He took the day off Wednesday to search for them in earnest.

"My dad hunted there the morning after I did, and he heard turkeys in a different spot," Gaines said. "I kind of started where he heard them that evening. I was walking and calling every little bit. When I got to where they had been roosted, I called, and he answered me. He was dead in five minutes."

Gaines said it was the only gobble he's heard since the season started Monday. The gobbler had a 10-inch beard and spurs of 1-inch and 3/4 inch. It weighed 22 pounds.

Gaines killed his gobbler at 6:15 p.m. He said his cousin killed a gobbler at 7:30 p.m.

"He thought it was just about to fly up [to roost]," Gaines said. "Just a little later he saw it coming into the field. That's the latest I've ever heard one being killed."

While it's always rewarding to kill a turkey, Gaines said that bagging a gobbler in Arkansas is special.

"Obviously, the best thing you can do is hunt where there's turkeys, and anytime I kill one in Arkansas, I feel lucky to be in that position," he said. "I think of all the times I've gone and not heard a thing, and I'm pretty tickled."