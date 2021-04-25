Vehicle, woman's body found in river

Authorities found a woman's body in the St. Francis River in east Arkansas late Thursday, Arkansas State Police said.

The woman's body was recovered from the river at the W.G. Huxtable Pumping Plant located off Arkansas 121, about 18 miles north of Helena-West Helena, according to an Arkansas State Police news release Friday. Lee County deputies said the body was recovered from a vehicle found floating in the river near a boat dock.

State police are waiting for confirmation of the woman's identity.