Marcella and Marvin Dalla Rosa treated a few of their friends to a rare glimpse April 12 inside an airplane specially outfitted to transport racehorses.

The unique Boeing 727 landed at TAC Air in Little Rock where the horses were either delivered to trailers or loaded for return flights. The runway event -- called When Horses Fly -- was an auction item at this year's Chocolate Fantasy Ball benefiting Ronald McDonald House Charities of Arkansas. The Dalla Rosas were the high bidders.

The proven title-seeking Thoroughbreds were then loaded onto trailers to compete in Oaklawn Racing feature stakes.

Later that week, the Dalla Rosas were treated to an indoor box for them and four of their friends near the finish line at Oaklawn with lunch in the Carousel dining room. They also went on a behind-the-scene tour of Oaklawn's horse barns.

-- Story and photos by Rachel O'Neal