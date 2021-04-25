Women's chorus ready to sing again

BELLA VISTA -- A longtime, well-known group has a new name and is ready to restart.

The Bella Vista Women's Chorus, established in 1975, was recently renamed the Northwest Arkansas Women's Chorus to better reflect its membership. The ensemble will soon be getting back together after a long pause due to covid-19.

Its members are more than excited to be counting down the days until May 3, when the group will hold its first official, indoor rehearsal in more than a year.

"Everyone is like 'yoo-hoo, let's go,'" said Grace Turley, a chorus member since 2013. "It's like any group when you get together and do what you love. When you're not able to do it, you really miss it.

"This group has been a real boost and shot in the arm for me."

The group's first rehearsal since covid stuck will be 12:45-3 p.m. on May 3 at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Bella Vista.

"We are going to social distance and think we can do that," said group President Elaine Jones, a member of the chorus since 2016. "We hope to sing without masks and see how it goes. We are all taking disinfecting wipes and will be very cautious."

A limited group of chorus members meet outdoors at various sites in Bella Vista during the spring and summer months last year to continue to practice.

"We brought an electric piano so we could have accompaniment, but it was hard to make music and really hear each other," Turley said. "But, it did a lot for the group to see each other and get together.

"We probably had four outdoor rehearsals, but then the covid numbers went up in Arkansas, and some people were not up for coming to rehearsals. So we just said we would have to wait and see when we could get together again."

Turley said all of the members either have been vaccinated or are in the process of getting their shots.

"When covid came down crashing on our respective heads, we realized we weren't going to be able to this until there was a vaccine or the numbers looked much, much better in Arkansas," Turley said. "It's very tricky to sing indoors with masks on, and in my own personal opinion, not very healthy to breathe, project and sing.

"But we recently took a survey of all of our members and everyone is fully vaccinated now or in the process of getting their vaccines because they really want to come sing."

Some chorus members travel from as far away as Fayetteville each week. That prompted the recent name change.

"It's been called Bella Vista Women's Chorus for a long time, but, in reality, we have people who live in Fayetteville and Rogers and Pea Ridge, and we really want to be known as Northwest Arkansas Women's Chorus," Turley said.

One woman drives from Fayetteville to rehearse because she said there's nothing like the Bella Vista group in her area that she's found, Turley said.

Jones said the chorus has two sessions in a typical year. They usually start early in a year and rehearse until June. Then start again in late August and go through December, culminating with a holiday concert at Concordia, a Bella Vista retirement community.

"This year, though, we will rehearse through the summer," Jones said.

The group has 25 members, but welcomes new singers.

"If you love to sing, we welcome you to come join us, no auditions or experience necessary," Turley said. "We welcome new voices."

The chorus performs a wide variety of music from oldies, Broadway musicals, patriotic songs, pop, jazz, spiritual, seasonal, sassy and classical.

"We also sing folk and novelty songs for children," Turley said.

The chorus sings for community groups, nursing homes, schools, day cares and veterans centers.

"We've traveled to Tulsa; Little Rock; Natchez, Miss.; San Antonio; Kansas City; St. Louis and sang on the steps of the U.S. Capital in Washington, D.C.," she said.

The group is directed by Larry Zehring, who has a doctorate in vocal music performance, choral conducting and musicology. Zehring taught vocal and choral music in high schools and colleges and performed with the Grammy Award-winning Gregg Smith Singers.

Anyone interested in joining the chorus can learn more at nwarkansaswomenschorus.com or call Jones at (918) 857-1675 or Turley (479) 715-6154.

"I just can't wait to get back going again," Jones said. "I sent out a memo a couple of times during Covid seeing how people were doing. People responded that they were using their time doing everything from jigsaw puzzles to walking in the woods.

"I think everyone is so ready to put this on their calendars."