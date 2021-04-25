You want to get on the bus, Gus, mask up

The Arkansas Legislature can pass all the mandate bans it wants, but passengers on Ozark Regional Transit buses must wear masks, Executive Director Joel Gardner reiterated.

"I would still stand firm on the fact that until the state is going to reimburse the federal government for the cost of vehicles, they belong to the federal government, not to the state, and the state has no jurisdiction over those federally funded assets," Gardner told his board of directors Thursday.

Gardner said the transit provider is still under a Federal Transit Department mandate that requires riders on all their buses to wear masks to help prevent the spread of covid-19.

Masks also are still required to enter federal buildings such as courthouses and the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks.

Federal courthouses are under a U.S. Department of Justice mask mandate, according to Charles Robbins, public information officer for the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Arkansas.

"The governor's announcement will not supersede our mask policy," Robbins said.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson last month lifted the state's mask requirement but said cities could continue enforcing them.

The U.S. Postal Service continues to follow measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus as recommended by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and public health departments. A sign on the door at the downtown Fayetteville Post Office on Friday said masks are required to enter the lobby and visitors should keep a minimum of 6 feet apart. The lobby is limited to no more than 10 people at a time.

Face masks are also required on all National Parks Service-administered lands where physical distancing cannot be maintained and in all its buildings and facilities, including Pea Ridge National Military Park. The visitor center at Pea Ridge is closed until further notice. Where it is possible to adhere to the latest health guidance, the park grounds, tour road and trails remain open to the public.

The Arkansas Legislature approved a bill last week that prohibits state agencies and local governments from imposing mask mandates. Fayetteville and several other municipalities have imposed mask mandates during the pandemic.

The bill was sent to the governor, but without an emergency clause, so it won't take effect immediately, if signed. Hutchinson previously said he would veto the mask mandate ban, but it has since been scaled back and no longer prevents businesses from imposing their own requirements. The governor has said he will review the measure.

Rep. David Whitaker, D-Fayetteville, said the bill represents another power grab by legislators.

"This is just the latest in a long line of bills that are attacking and undermining municipal home rule," Whitaker said. "The majority was for local control until they were against it. The trend is to control everything from Little Rock, with cities and counties as passive and submissive servants of legislative fiat."

Gardner said there has been some resistance from riders against the mask requirement, more in March than this month.

"During the latter part of April, we've seen less of the pushback because people are understanding that it's a federal site, federal property they're sitting on, and we're following the federal guidelines there," Gardner said.

Kendall Luallen, with Regional Transit, said ridership has been improving on transit buses this year, with 15,747 total riders in March. That's still down 18.8%, or 3,639 riders, from a year ago when 19,386 people rode the buses.

"March kind of rebounded a little bit better; we had 14,280 fixed-route passengers which is by far the most we've had in over a year, since covid," Luallen said. "We're still down compared to last year, but it should start evening out."

Regional Transit ridership numbers collapsed in April of last year as the covid-19 pandemic took hold.

Year to date, total passengers are down 41.3% with 38,517 riders compared to 65,652 through the same period last year. That's 27,135 fewer riders.

Paratransit ridership is up 16% with 1,467 riders in March compared to 1,265 a year ago.