2 people killed in blaze of camper trailer in PB

Two people were killed in a camper trailer fire at 4811 Goodfaith Road, Pine Bluff Fire and Emergency Services officials said Sunday.

Fire crews responded at 7:01 a.m. Sunday and discovered two occupants dead, according to a fire report. Firefighters rescued one person who was trapped in a smoke-filled area nearby. That person was given oxygen and taken by ambulance to Jefferson Regional Medical Center.

The camper was ruled a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The names of the deceased were not immediately available.