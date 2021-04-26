Amazon to hire workers for new warehouses in Central Arkansas

Amazon.com Inc. is about to start hiring workers for its new warehouses at the Port of Little Rock and in North Little Rock.

The company, in partnership with the Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce, will hold two virtual information sessions and one drive-through job fair this week to provide details on the warehouse associate positions and the hiring process, according to a news release issued Monday by the chamber.

The virtual sessions, which will cover the same information, will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday and at 9:30 a.m. Friday. The drive-through job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Little Rock Workforce Center, 5401 S. University Ave., the release states

During the virtual session and drive-through event, company officials will describe the position requirements, including the minimum hiring age of 18 and the need for a high school diploma or equivalent. Job benefits also will be covered.

Hiring for both the Port of Little Rock and North Little Rock facilities is set to begin in late May, with anticipated starting dates in mid-to-late summer, according to the release.

To learn more and to register for one of the virtual information sessions, job seekers can visit www.AmazonLR.com.