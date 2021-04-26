Benton County marriage licenses

April 15
Richard Grant Bailey II, 28, and Julie Renae Beasley, 26, both of Rogers
Daniel William Bloomerm, 81, and Sharon Louise Baldwin, 77, both of Bella Vista
Jacob Matthew Dupuy, 22, Decatur, and Maitlyn Olivia Bellamy, 21, Bentonville
Chris Anthony Hoffman, 34, and Shannon Marie Aultman, 43, both of Bryan, Texas
Raul Miranda Cisneros, 58, and Norma Judith Villa Moreno, 35, both of Rogers
Lawrence David Napier, 40, and Maggie Dianne Pierce, 41, both of Garfield
Julio Cesar Rivera, 29, and Melissa Marie Winn, 41, both of Rogers
Manuel Trejo Calderon, 42, and Delicia Dawn Sims, 45, both of Springdale
April 16
Rhett Evan Brandon, 23, and Micaela Raelynn Whiteaker, 22, both of Bentonville
Michael Anthony Cox, 43, and Kimbrea Joy Browning, 40, both of Bentonville
Kyle Dylan Craft, 23, and Hannah Joy Webster, 23, both of Tahlequah, Okla.
Michael Thomas Easley, 43, and Christina Lynn Gilcrist, 44, both of Gentry
Evan Dawson Folker, 22, Gentry, and Haleigh Nicole Hull, 21, Bentonville
Michael Blake Houston, 22, and Madison Paige Arguelles, 22, both of Broken Arrow, Okla.
Adrian Isaac Johnson, 43, and Stephanie Anne Strasnick, 30, both of Bentonville
Cody Joe Meadors, 35, and Carol Jean Smith, 36, both of Pea Ridge
James Lewis Moore, 31, and Jessica Lynn Rodriguez, 29, both of Bella Vista
Rafael Ortega Ledesma, 36, and Veronica Gaytan Lara, 44, both of Springdale
Matthew Pilgrim, 26, and Jeana Snively, 26, both of St. Cloud, Minn.
Spencer Allen Pitts, 27, Bentonville, and Sydney Lynne Hodges, 23, Gentry
Roberto Pizarro-Ortiz, 26, and Kristal Mari Pizarro, 26, both of Springdale
Thomas Lee Roth, 54, and Ruth Elizabet Garza, 46, both of Olathe, Kan.
Lee Thao, 28, Fayetteville, and Nkauj Hli Kasey Khang, 28, Tulsa, Okla.
LaVon Christopher Wilson, 38, and Kayla Renee Simmerman, 28, both of Gentry
Eric Wayne Wyatt, 49, and Shauna Karon Dysart, 32, both of Garfield
April 19
Steve Ray Bell, 53, and LeeAnne Phillips, 53, both of Lowell
Nathan Austin Bishop, 26, and Erin Elaine Dell, 29, both of Siloam Springs
Manuel Antonio Bon Offerrall, 42, and Lizette Matos Pimentel, 53, both of Bentonville
Corey Brandon Dillard, 28, and Brittany Nicole Diaz, 26, both of Pea Ridge
Andrew James Flietstra, 32, Bentonville, and Michelle Lynn Dykstra, 39, Chicago
Raymond Monroe Grimes, 79, Fayetteville, and Linda Bell Merten, 82, Cave Springs
Van Quoc Nguyen, 33, and Jennifer Ngoc Nguyen, 32, both of Bentonville
Ryan Allen Roach, 36, and Taylor Jean Arnold, 22, both of Bentonville
Stephen Tyler Seftner, 20, Gentry, and Haylee Shay Snawder, 21, Siloam Springs
Robert Jeffrey Staten Jr., 27, and Hayley Beth James, 26, both of Rogers
Jonna Anne Welch, 27, and Brooke Candeace Crawford, 24, both of Lowell
April 20
Brant Mckean Bishop, 37, and Maria Fernanda Holt, 33, both of Rogers
Lansing James Brown, 24, Branson, Mo., and Kennedi Ann Faber, 22, Rogers
David Paul Chasten, 30, and Soncerae Nicole Pierce, 26, Gentry
Robert Agnew Coffman III, 59, and Vickie Lynn Green, 60, both of Rogers
Cynthia Ann Grimes, 35, and Amber Renee Gallegos, 39, both of Bentonville
Randal Alan Herrin, 54, and Angela Gail Long, 54, both of Bella Vista
Dustin H. Lambson, 27, and Alexa E. Villalba, 25, both of Bella Vista
April 21
Charles Louis Ciampoli, 33, and Katelyn Breann Swink, 26, both of Gentry
Jeremy Ray Gatlin, 38, and Jennifer Lynn Hawkins, 41, both of Springdale