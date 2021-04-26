Benton County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

April 12

Crabby's Seafood Bar and Grill

1800 S. 52nd St., Suite 102, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Puddle of water collecting in bottom of prep table.

Grace Episcopal Church

617 N. Mount Olive St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Retail food permit is not posted in customer view.

Iron Horse Coffee Company

220 S. First St., Rogers

Critical violations: No cleanser available at prep area handsink at time of inspection. Raw eggs being stored above ready-to-eat products in refrigerator beneath toaster oven. No date mark on ready-to-eat items including olive spread, roast turkey and coleslaw.

Noncritical violations: Accumulation of sticky residue on ice machine.

Ozark Adventist Academy

20997 Dawn Hill East, Gentry

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Small dead beetle-like insects found in the dry cornmeal. Water leaking from one of the motor housing units on the drain line side.

Pioneer Pizza

244 E. Main St., Gentry

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Fan guards and ceiling in the walk-in cooler are visibly dirty.

Qdoba Mexican Grill

2005 Promenade Blvd., Suite 100, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Warmer -- handle missing, door not latching or sealing properly allowing heat to escape. Repeat violation. Broken tile in dish room allowing water to pool underneath. Repeat violation. Food debris built up in bottom of reach-in coolers and on tables, doors, handles of equipment.

Rogers New Tech High School

2922 S. First St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Grease built up and dripping from vent hood over fryer.

Simply Divine

1200 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: A pre-opening inspection. The walk-in cooler still needs to be serviced before it can be used. It should be set to an ambient temperature of 34-38 degrees so that it can maintain food at 41 degrees or below.

Subway

183 Rebecca St., Gentry

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Employee's hair is not effectively restrained, braids are hanging over employee's shoulder while working with open food. No water pressure going to the faucet at the three-compartment sink.

The Gardens at Osage Terrace

3317 S.E. L St., Bentonville

Critical violations: No chlorine detected in final rinse of dish machine. Wares ran through dish machine are not being sanitized before use.

Noncritical violations: None

April 13

16 General Store

180 N. Main St., Cave Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No sanitizer is being dispensed at the three-compartment sink. Possible rodent droppings in the counter under the handwashing sink and in the side room where the freezers are. Small spatula handle is being held on by a wire wrapped around the handle. Particle board as the base for the soda/coffee cabinets wood is not sealed. Open batch of test strips are discolored and no longer valid. Unknown debris in the cabinet under the soda machine. Coffee grounds and other trash has gotten in the space between the cabinet doors and the base shelf where the trash can is located. Water leak under the soda station. Water is being caught by a pan but water has splashed on the wood base, cups, and straws.

Catfish John's

601 Hudson Road, Rogers

Critical violations: Raw eggs being stored above ready to eat items in walk-in cooler.

Noncritical violations: None

Centerton Gamble Elementary

1500 Gamble Road, Centerton

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Equipment noncontact surfaces, stainless steel, fridge and walk-in cooler have sticky buildup.

Doe's Eat Place

2806 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Wall seam is coming apart behind handwash sink near walk-in cooler. Light bulbs near hood and walk-in cooler are unshielded.

Lucy's Diner

511 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Critical violations: Potato salad left uncovered in walk-in cooler. Diced ham, pepper and onion mixture lacking date mark.

Noncritical violations: Retail food permit has expired.

McDonald's

100 N. 46th St., Rogers

Critical violations: No chlorine sanitizer detected in final rinse of dish machine.

Noncritical violations: Buildup in front of door to walk-in freezer.

Outback Steakhouse

4509 W. Poplar St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Fans in walk-in cooler covered in dust. Ice buildup in walk-in freezer along ceiling and back wall.

April 14

Casey's General Store

2655 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Sanitizer is not dispensing strong enough and should be 200ppm.

Noncritical violations: None

Decatur School

1498 Stadium Ave., Decatur

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Dust, grease and debris buildup on hood and above refrigerator.

Domino's

2075 E. Main St., Suite A, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Tray of panned pizza dough sitting on top of an in-use trash can.

Noncritical violations: No chlorine test strips to check the sanitizer concentration at the dish machine.

El Jicaro Salvadoran Restaurant

1207 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Critical violations: Tubes of beef stored in only handwashing sink in kitchen while staff was cutting beef. Box of raw in shell eggs stored on top shelf above ready-to-eat items including cooked rice. Cold temps are: 54 degrees beans, 56 degrees pork, and 57 degrees bean and pork pupusa mix in pan near grill. Should all be kept at 41 degrees or below. Slaw in large tub in walk-in cooler will be used for three or four days with no date mark.

Noncritical violations: None

The Hive

200 N.E. A St., Bentonville

Critical violations: Handsink along main line lacking paper towels at time of inspection. White beans dated 4/12 left uncovered in walk-in produce cooler. Items in produce walk-in including bleu gouda cheese and bacon jam more than seven days past date.

Noncritical violations: None

April 15

Susie Q Malt Shop

614 N. Second St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Posted retail food permit has expired.

April 16

Aroma

1100 S.E. 14th St., Suite 4, Bentonville

Critical violations: No hand wash sign posted at the handwash sink. Multiple containers of prepared food in refrigerator did not have a discard date.

Noncritical violations: Two large buckets containing dry goods have an accumulation of food residue and grease on the outside. Shelf above three-compartment sink has an accumulation of grime and grease.

Mi Tienda Supermarket Inc.

875 E. Jefferson St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Packages of raw bacon stored above ready to eat foods. Chicarones with meat being held hot, but not all pieces are at 135 degrees or above. Pieces sticking out from under the heat lamp and pieces under lamp with burned out bulb not at 135 degrees or above. Preparation table is not holding food at 41 degrees or below (bologna at 42 degrees and pico at 44 degrees). Open packages of ham in the display case not date marked as needed. Reusing a glass cleaner chemical spray bottle for bleach. Some individual slices of flan are not marked with ingredients or manufacturing label.

Noncritical violations: No thermometer in the Pepsi cooler where the sandwich meat and hot dogs are stored (front by register). Glass in the meat case is cracked all the way across the door. There is packing tape covering the crack. Employee did not know where the test strips to check sanitizer concentration were. Posted retail food permit is expired.

Olly Makes Bakery

220 N. Main St., Bentonville

Critical violations: Raw eggs placed above ready-to-eat items in refrigerator.

Noncritical violations: Retail food permit is expired.

Thai Cuisine

1100 S.E. 14th St., Suite 8, Bentonville

Critical violations: Noodles for spring rolls at 68 degrees sitting on prep table.

Noncritical violations: Walls have an accumulation of grease and food residue. Shelf above cooler has an accumulation of grease and is sticky.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

April 12 -- Benton County Senior Center, 3501 S.E. L St., Bentonville; Old High Middle School, 406 N.W. Second St., Bentonville; Paradise Donuts, 1101 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville; Posh Tot Learning Academy, 2000 S.E. 14th St., Bentonville; Russell D. Jones Elementary School, 2926 S. First St., Rogers; Wesner's Grill, 117 W. Chestnut St., Rogers

April 13 -- Little Martians Learning Center, 2306 S.W. D St., Bentonville

April 14 -- Elza Tucker Elementary School, 121 School Ave., Lowell; Lowell Elementary, 202 McClure Ave., Lowell; Schmieding Kid's First, 519 Latham Drive, Lowell; Walmart Market - Deli-Bakery, 808 W. Walnut St., Rogers; Walmart Market - Food Store, 808 W. Walnut St., Rogers; Walmart Market - Fuel Center, 810 W. Walnut St., Rogers

April 15 -- Harp's Deli-Bakery, 715 N. Second St., Rogers

April 16 -- Pizza Hut, 1717 W. Walnut St., Suite A, Rogers; The Food Truck, 1 Cass Hough Drive, Rogers; The Happy Wagon Bentonville, 801 S.E. Eighth St., Bentonville; The Happy Wagon Rogers, 718 N. Second St., Rogers; Victoria Mexican Restaurant, 155 Lee Town Road, Pea Ridge