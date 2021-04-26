Book signing raises money for Bella Vista museum

BELLA VISTA -- The Bella Vista Historical Museum hosted a book signing for Xyta Lucas and Dale Phillips' new book on Bella Vista.

"This is a very special day for Dale and I," Lucas said, noting the book is the product of nearly a year of work. Arcadia Press published it as part of its Images of America series.

Phillips said the book covers the community's history and includes an array of historical photos. He and Lucas are copresidents of the Bella Vista Historical Society. Bella Vista is a really special community, he said, and this book highlights that as well as the people who have been here over the years.

People from all over have come to this area to settle, to play and to work, he said.

The book also is a fundraiser for the museum, with all proceeds going directly to support the museum, he explained. The museum is one of the best local museums he's ever seen for a community of this size, Phillips said.

"It'll go on long after us," he said.

The book took a lot of work, he said. One of the biggest challenges proved to be limiting the photos.

The signing was a great opportunity to get people into the museum and show off the book, he said, adding that he was pleased with the turnout.

Angela Rader with the Historical Society was handling book sales during the signing. The museum sold more than 100 copies and raised over $1,000 from sales that day alone, she said.

One attendee, Bella Vista resident Marilyn Janzen, said she liked the presentation. Janzen said she was impressed with what she'd seen so far in the book.

"It was good, truly wonderful," she said. "It was just amazing you could bring all these things together."