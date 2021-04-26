Boys & Girls Club gears up for summer camps

BELLA VISTA -- The normal buzz is returning to the Boys & Girls Club of Benton County after some rocky months of being forced to close, then allowed to reopen with restrictions and smaller-than-usual turnouts.

The children and staff couldn't be happier, said David Nicholson, the Bella Vista unit director.

"Everyone is excited," he said.

The club closed last spring when covid-19 hit and schools shut their doors for in-person learning.

"We opened June 1 for the summer last year, and the kids were really excited to see our faces and we were excited to see their faces," Nicholson said. "It was a little awkward for some of the younger kids at first since they hadn't been here in a few months, but it was great to get kids back in the building again."

Nicholson said the Bella Vista unit had 30-35 kids attend last year's summer sessions, which were limited to activities in and around the building. Social distancing was enforced, and everyone had to wear a mask.

"We slowly got into the 50s in our numbers," he said. "It was gradual. The biggest thing that we took a hit on last year was not being able to go on field trips. We had to stay in the building, but also utilized the biking trails and other outdoor things around us, giving the kids ample space to have a positive time.

"It was crazy just keeping the kids entertained and safe," he said.

The focus is turning to this year's summer camp, which kicks off June 7 and last until Aug. 6.

"This year, we are going to be able to open it up for field trips and ride a bus and everything," Nicholson said. "We just started our summer sign ups, and it's very promising. We already have 45 kids signed up."

The summer camp last from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, and breakfast, lunch and a snack are provided. The campers are split into age groups for activities. Field trips will include the Amazeum in Bentonville, bowling, movies and plenty of time outdoors.

"With us being in Bella Vista, we are different than other clubs due to what we have around us," Nicholson said. "Our kids love to go mountain biking and love to be on the trails."

The cost is a one-time, summer activity fee of $20 and $60 for each weekly session, according to the club's website. Needs-based scholarships are available.

Until the summer camp begins and while school is still in session, the club will continue to offer the after-school activities to students from Cooper Elementary, Thomas Jefferson Elementary, Sugar Creek Elementary, R.E. Baker Elementary, Old High Middle School and schools in Gravette.