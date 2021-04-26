Editor’s Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Monday, April 26 Veterans invited to virtual listening session

The Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System will hold a virtual listening session from 12:30 to 2 p.m. April 26 to hear from veterans and the communities VA serves. These listening sessions represent an opportunity for veterans to help VA reimagine how VA delivers care in an equitable, high quality, veteran-centered manner and develop a plan for investing in VA’s aging infrastructure, according to a news release. Veterans and stakeholders may register for CAVHS’ listening session at https:// www.va.gov/HEALTHPOLICYPLANNING/listening.asp.

Beginning Monday, April 26 Health departments offer Moderna shots statewide

Beginning this week, the Arkansas Department of Health will offer begin offering the Moderna covid-19 vaccine at local health units across the state. The Moderna covid-19 vaccine is available to anyone 18 or older. The vaccine is given in two doses, one month apart. People will be scheduled for an appointment to return for the second dose when they receive the first dose, according to a news release. To set appointments, people may call their nearest health department office or the statewide vaccine call-line at (800) 985-6030. After-hours appointments may be available on Tuesdays. Details: healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan.

Senior citizens centers host lunches

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the senior citizens centers. Although the centers aren’t open for activities, grab and go lunches are available, according to a news release. This week’s menu includes: Monday —BBQ , baked beans, cole slaw, hamburger bun, hot apple sauce, and milk. Tuesday — Broccoli and cheese soup, stampede biscuit with ham, spring mix salad/lite Italian dressing, apricots and milk. Wednesday — Baked ham, holiday sweet potatoes, green beans, wheat roll, pears, and milk. Thursday — Chopped hamburger and gravy, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, bread, oranges and milk. Friday — Cheesy salsa chicken, corn, broccoli, sugar cookie, and milk. Details: Strachota Senior Center, (870) 543-6323.

Lee Street Lyrical to hold free songwriting workshop, concert

The Southeast Arkansas Concert Association will sponsor a free songwriting workshop and free concert featuring Lee Street Lyrical. The songwriting class will be held at 5 p.m. April 26 at the Monticello Branch Library of the Southeast Arkansas Regional Library System. Participants can learn how to turn local stories into songs using the Flood of 1927 as an example, according to a news release. The free concert with Lee Street Lyrical will be held April 28 at 5 p.m. at the Monticello Coffee Company.

Wednesday, April 28 VA virtual event to address vaccine hesitancy

Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System will host a virtual town hall discussion of covid-19 vaccine access and hesitancy for veterans who are BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and people of color.) The session will be held via WEBEX at 5 p.m. April 28, according to a news release. Veterans will be able to access the event via a link posted April 28 on the Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System Facebook Page. Veterans may also join the meeting by calling toll-free 1 (404) 397-1596. Use the meeting number (access code): 199 084 6269. Covid-19 vaccinations are now open to all Arkansas veterans, caregivers, spouses, and CHAMPVA beneficiaries. Visit https:// www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/ to sign up to be contacted or call (501) 257-1978.

Through Wednesday, April 28 Library continues free computer classes

The Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Public Library System is offering free computer classes. This basic computer and software training will continue Mondays: April 19 and 26, and Wednesdays: April 21 and 28 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Registration is required by calling 534-4802, ext. 140, or online at https://pineblufflibrary.libcal.com.

Thursday, April 29 The Links host legislative update

Pine Bluff Chapter of The Links Inc. will host Linking with Local Legislators at 7 p.m. April 29 by Zoom. The guest speaker will be state Sen. Stephanie Flowers, D-Pine Bluff, of District