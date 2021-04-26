Cold corner

We looked at the calendar like a calf looks at a new gate. Was it snowing here, a month into spring? That usually gets us all kinds of confused. Did someone see their shadow, or is Mother Nature playing a prank?

At the start of the week, Arkansans on Twitter expressed confusion at the forecast. Snow on Wednesday? That's impossible! It's almost May.

And yet, on that afternoon across northwest Arkansas, big white fluffy flakes fell from the sky. This was actual snow, the sort that makes for a picture-perfect winter day, almost like a postcard.

The good news is since spring has been around for at least a month, none of this stuff stuck to the surface. It blew around for a bit and then vanished into a memory of a strange occurrence.

If you think this is the latest it's ever snowed in the season, think again. The National Weather Service in Tulsa said it snowed as late as May 3 in 2013. Fayetteville got half an inch that day.

If you got a chance to see the snow, count yourself lucky. It was beautiful. With that said, we're glad temps are going back to the 60s and 70s.

Talk about a strange Wednesday.