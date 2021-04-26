Councilmembers mulls police facility water issue

BELLA VISTA -- The City Council heard about a potential hiccup in the water supply for its in-progress public safety building.

The building, which will house the police, dispatch and court facility, sits adjacent to the current Street Department building on Forest Hills Boulevard and will require sprinklers because it has detention spaces, staff attorney Jason Kelley explained.

Because the existing Centerton water line on Forest Hills Boulevard does not have the capacity to pressurize a sprinkler system, the city had previously discussed using Property Owners Associaiton water strictly for the sprinkler system and Centerton water for normal, day-to-day use, which Cooper Communities appeared willing to allow, he said.

More recently, he said, the city has gotten the impression that Cooper Communities does not wish to allow this facility to use Property Owners Associaiton water. While the corporation does not own the water supply or the land, he explained, it does have a covenant interest and any use of water outside Property Owners Associaiton boundaries requires its blessing.

"This costs them nothing. They don't own the pipe, they don't own the system," Kelley said.

It's important to note the city has seen full, enthusiastic cooperation from the Property Owners Associaiton itself, he added.

"The POA wants to see this happen; they want to see this be successful but they are under certain limitations," he said.

If the city cannot secure access to this water system, the next best option may be to install a water tank, a roughly $500,000 project, he explained. Alternatively, expanding the existing water lines would cost more than $2 million, he said.

Additionally, he said, construction materials are increasing rapidly in price and delays can increase the cost of building this facility.

Going forward, the city may need to sue to secure the right to use this water system, he said.

"It's an unanswered question. We're talking about a partial taking of a covenant interest," Kelley told the council. "Nothing like that's ever happened in Arkansas before."

Another option might be to agree to pay Cooper Communities directly for access, he added.

The city expects to know more about this potential issue by April 28.

During the meeting, the council also discussed rezoning two parcels, contracting with the Bella Vista Business Association to provide events and campaigns in support of Bella Vista businesses, new rules on burning for the purposes of lot clearing, a street resurfacing contract, and $1,200 in grant funds for the Police Department.