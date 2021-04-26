Fans fill seats for 17 fights at Boxing Back in the Bluff

With one final punch that could be heard ringside, Dorian Riley's knees buckled and he was on all fours. The referee started the count, but the fight, between Riley of the Russellville Boxing Club and Juaquin Rodriguez of the Westside Boxing Club, was called off during the second round.

Rodriguez of Little Rock won by RSC, or referee stopped contest, because if any part of the body is on the ground it's considered a knockdown.

It was the 16th of 17 fights on the books for Saturday evening for Boxing Back in the Bluff, a Region 6 USA Amateur Boxing event, which was sponsored by the nonprofit Gloves Not Guns of Pine Bluff.

Albert Brewer, who announced and organized the event, said, "We had short notice, but we put it together."

It was held at the Pine Bluff Convention Center, 1 Convention Drive, with the fights starting at 3 p.m., and wrapping up around 8 p.m.

Boxing teams and referees came from as far away as Cincinnati, Ohio, as well as surrounding states such as Mississippi, Louisiana, Texas and Tennessee.

It's only the third Arkansas boxing event held locally since the start of the covid-19 shutdown, with the first in December and the second in March.

Clay Huddleston, a retired professional referee who has called about 450 matches, said the pandemic has been tough, but he added that he's feeling great about the upcoming year and the sport.

Sparky McDuffie, a former boxer who spent part of the afternoon handing out trophies, said he was happy to see the sport get restarted.

"The crowd loves it," he said.

In fact, they sold about 200 tickets and every seat was filled for the event.

Robert "Bryon" Hurford, scorekeeper, said, "I was pleasantly surprised by the turnout. It was a good crowd. Albert (Brewer) did a good job with the publicity."

"They were eager, ready to get out of the house," said Brewer, Gloves not Guns founder and coach.

During the activities, Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington was recognized for her support of Pine Bluff's boxing, and was presented a plaque in appreciation by Brewer.

She commented that kids don't have time for dope and running the streets when they are training.

Jamie Robinson, Gloves not Guns coach, agreed with her assessment.

"It requires discipline and focus, and the kids travel and see other places they might not see (otherwise)," Robinson said.

The sport changes lives and often enriches a youngster who's already succeeding, such as Demetri J. Williams, a straight A student who enjoys math and writing.

The ninth-grader agreed with his coach's assessment.

Jamie Robinson's own son Desmond Robinson is excelling academically and in life, and Jamie Robinson said, "The whole experience can take a kid to the next level."

Masks were required, according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce, but many in the audience chose to ignore the rules.

The Pine Bluff boxing club has about 17 young men and about six young women participating in the sport, and the club is about eight years old.

"We've got some good fighters to keep an eye on," Brewer said.