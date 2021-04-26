Firm set for input on superintendent search

HOPE -- A community forum is scheduled for 6 p.m. May 4 to provide advice or opinions to a search firm that is helping the Hope School District find a new superintendent.

The meeting, which will be in the Hope High School auditorium, will be led by McPherson and Jacobson, LLC, an Omaha, Neb.-based executive search firm retained by the Hope School Board to facilitate the selection process.

The meeting is open to anyone wishing to attend, according to Dr. Kieth Williams, consultant for McPherson and Jacobson.

"Your input is very important to us; we hope you will attend," Williams said in a letter to patrons.

The meeting is in keeping with a timeline set by the board to have a new superintendent in place by July 1. A closing date for applications is mid-May, with a selection of finalist candidates later in the month. Interviews toward a selection of a new superintendent are anticipated at the end of May and first of June.

Superintendent Bobby Hart accepted the superintendent's position in the Searcy School District. He starts July 1.