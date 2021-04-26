OPINION: Horoscopes by Holiday

The brave decisions that matter are very small and numerous. Your regular courage adds up to impressive circumstances and creations that improve lives.

Happy birthday April 26: The brave decisions that matter are very small and numerous. In fact, you'll make them almost daily, following a small voice that says things like "Talk to that stranger"; "Throw your hat in the ring"; "State what's on your mind." Your regular courage adds up to impressive circumstances and creations that improve lives.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Living the same day on repeat requires no creativity. You crave a different experience. The vision of your new day will be inspired by conflict. Where there's friction, there are sparks ... just what your imagination needs to light up.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): When you were small, you sometimes found the talents of others to be a threat to the attention and resources you needed. Today you welcome the inspiration and thrive as you work with talents equal to your own.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): The day is cosmically aligned for planning. Think far ahead. Imagine what you are likely to encounter, and then brainstorm how you might handle these variables.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Over time you've put up with a lot of guff from authority. Now that you've earned a key place, haven't you also earned the right to decline participation in particular annoyances? It's a good day to test the theory.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): In one sense, you know where you are ... and yet, in some ways, you still feel completely lost. Rid yourself of gnawing doubt. Affirm your position by noticing where it's not. Think in terms of opposites. All positioning is relational.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You find it interesting to think about other people's experiences of you. Because most will not take the time to consider interactions from multiple viewpoints, your skill for perspective hopping will give you many advantages.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Though wary of getting dragged into a drama, you still hear people out. The benefits of doing so outweigh the dangers. Staying open makes you rich in compassion, knowledge and adventures.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Remember when it seemed you would never have a role like the one you have today? But looking back, it's as though all arrows were pointing to where you are now. Your eyes are on a new prize. You'll get there soon enough.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Even though you're in love with some of your current theories, you still leave room for doubt. This won't diminish your confidence one bit; rather, it's the element of realism that keeps you constantly improving.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Future projections factor into your agenda. Something to keep in mind: The question of what's possible from a real-world standpoint will be answered very differently five years from now.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): There was a time you felt very unheard. Now people are listening, and you're not always sure what to say. While some would take the opportunity to say all, you're strategic. What's going to help? Start with that.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): The child says it's too hot. The customer says it's too heavy. The boss says it's too loud. You'll handle any worthy request. You'll stay nimble in the face of the shifting needs and fickle interests of those you aim to serve.

SUPER PINK MOON

This full moon in Scorpio has the distinction of being the cutest-named cosmic happening of 2021. While "Super Pink Moon" seems a worthy name for a pop band, a runway show or an anime series, it will also prove a worthy title for the mysterious lunar glow, giving our fascinations and temptations an extra pop of allure.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: "I'm a Leo woman debating whether to have plastic surgery. I'm almost 40. I've never been that happy with my nose, and I feel like I could use some lifting and tucking elsewhere, too. Do you have any thoughts on the subject? My friends think I'm crazy for wanting to change my nose this late in the game."

A: As you make this decision, keep the big picture in mind. Think of beauty as not merely an arrangement of features but an overall effect. Nothing is more beautiful than a beautiful mind. Consider whether there might be other things you could do that would make you feel more attractive, such as pursuing a study, interest or cause. Look objectively at many before-and-after pictures of the procedures you are thinking about, and ask yourself whether the subjects actually look more attractive in the "after" photos or just look more conventional. In some cases, you will probably think that the naturalness in the "before" picture seems better than the new, improved version. If you still want the surgery after all your research, it is probably right for you. I suggest you try to schedule it on the new moon.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

After "Dog," the comedy starring Channing Tatum as an Army ranger who takes his dog on a road trip along the Pacific Coast Highway to a funeral, Tatum will move on to play the voice of yet another patriot — Gen. George Washington — in "America: The Motion Picture." Earth-sign energy is the solid footing for this Taurus actor who was born when the moon, Jupiter and Saturn were all in disciplined Virgo.