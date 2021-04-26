Letters to the editor

Sovereign immunity serves public's needs

Guest columnist Joshua Silverstein advocated, in last Monday's paper, that sovereign immunity be eliminated in Arkansas. This issue, however, has a "practical" side to consider.

I am not a law professor, but do have a BSE and an ME, as well as a law degree. The bulk of my work career (25-plus years) has been in municipal administration.

I would support a change by which sovereign immunity was eliminated in matters of contract or personal liberties. There should not be a situation in which any agent of the government can breach a written contract or violate individual civil rights.

In tort matters, however, the people are well-served by sovereign immunity. Any judgment against the government is a judgment against "the people." You and me.

But imagine a small town in Arkansas. One of its on-duty officers is involved in a serious automobile accident. Without sovereign immunity, the injured could theoretically sue the city and win a big judgment. Suppose that judgment is three times that city's annual budget.

The town might, for all intents and purposes, cease to exist for three years. No police force, no fire department .... nothing. Under this scenario, are the people of this town well-served by eliminating sovereign immunity?

There was a lawsuit over the "Bella Vista bypass." The Arkansas Department of Transportation selected a route and began the process of acquiring right-of-way. One landowner balked at the proffered price and a lawsuit ensued. The state's evidence said the property was worth "X." The landowner said the land was worth "X + 1." The jury awarded the landowner "X + 2."

This case illustrated what juries might do in cases involving "the state." All over this nation, juries like to decide against those with "deep pockets." And "the government" is thought to have very deep pockets. So, in close calls, juries tend to hammer the government.

It is common to play for 50-plus ballgames on our city fields on a typical summer evening. In those 50 games, suppose there is just one injury that requires medical attention. One injury, five days a week, 10 weeks, 50 potential lawsuits. If just one lawsuit yields a multi-million verdict, summer sports are in trouble.

One of two things might happen. The fee might be raised so a multi-million-dollar verdict cannot doom the league. But each girl has to pay $1,000 to play summer softball.

Or ballparks get locked up. Summer sports are not offered.

Tulsa once announced the closing of seven public pools, due to budget shortfalls. Private donors stepped in to keep some, if not all, of those pools open, but....

I know I have skipped over some aspects, both legal and practical, of this issue. But I suspect entire books have been written on this subject, so I have tried to be brief.

Sovereign immunity serves an important purpose for "we, the people." Services to the public, presently provided by Arkansas government, would be greatly reduced by the blanket elimination of sovereign immunity.

Rick Stocker

Rogers