LA officers kill suspect in body armor

LOS ANGELES -- Los Angeles police were investigating Sunday after officers shot and killed a man wearing body armor who drove his car into a police cruiser on a busy Hollywood thoroughfare.

The man, who was not immediately identified, died at the scene on Sunset Boulevard on Saturday afternoon.

The shooting happened after officers responding to a call were cut off by a car in front of their vehicle, Los Angeles Police Department Detective Meghan Aguilar told reporters.

The driver hit his brakes and then backed into the police cruiser, Aguilar said. The man then exited his car wearing body armor and holding his right hand behind his back, she said.

"The officers gave him commands, which he did not follow, and he started counting down, saying '3 ... 2 ... 1' as he started to pull his hand from his back to the front," Aguilar said.

Officers opened fire and the man was struck, police said. No weapon was found on him.

The officers were wearing body cameras and the shooting was captured on video, officer Mike Lopez said Sunday.

Mars helicopter flight is faster, farther

NASA's Mars helicopter went up again Sunday, going faster and traveling a total distance that was about the length of a football field on its third trip through the wispy air of Mars.

Like the first two flights, the small experimental flying robot, named Ingenuity, perfectly executed its instructions from Earth. At 12:31 a.m. CDT -- 12:33 p.m. local Mars time -- it lifted 16 feet off the ground, then flew a round-trip distance of 328 feet before landing back where it started.

That was about 25 times as far as the second flight Thursday. The helicopter reached a top speed of 4.5 mph, and the flight lasted about 1 minute and 20 seconds.

The flight was a test of the helicopter's navigation system, which visually keeps track of its location by comparing ground features recorded by its onboard camera. The farther it traveled, the more images its camera had to take to remember the landscape below. If it flew too fast, the helicopter could lose track of where it was.

"This is the first time we've seen the algorithm for the camera running over a long distance," MiMi Aung, the helicopter's project manager, said in a NASA news release. "You can't do this inside a test chamber."

With the success of the first three flights, the helicopter's engineers have a bit more than a week to complete the final two, which will further push Ingenuity's capabilities. Aung, the project's manager, said after the first flight last week that she hoped the final one would travel as far as 2,300 feet.

The fourth flight will take off in a few days, NASA said.

Attacker of Chinese American is sought

NEW YORK -- A 61-year-old Chinese American man was attacked by a man who kicked him repeatedly in the head in East Harlem, police said.

The man was collecting cans when he was attacked from behind, knocked to the ground and kicked in the head shortly after 8 p.m. Friday. He was taken to Harlem Hospital in critical but stable condition, police said.

Surveillance video released by the police appears to show the attacker stomping on the victim's head. The Police Department's hate crimes task force is investigating.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday that he would direct the state hate crimes task force to offer assistance.

"I'm sickened to learn of yet another bigoted act of violence against an Asian American man," the governor said in a statement. "This is not who we are as New Yorkers, and we will not let these cowardly acts of hate against members of our New York family intimidate us."

Mayor Bill de Blasio called the assault "outrageous" on Twitter. "Make no mistake, we will find the perpetrator and they will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," de Blasio said Saturday.

Police did not release the victim's name, but multiple news outlets identified him as Yao Pan Ma, a former restaurant worker who lost his job because of the pandemic and was collecting cans to make ends meet.

6 people killed, 10 hurt on Georgia I-85

SUWANEE, Ga. -- Police in Georgia said a van carrying 16 people crashed onto its side and was engulfed in flames on Interstate 85, killing at least six people and injuring 10.

The occupants were members of a sober living group, Gwinnett County police told WXIA-TV on Sunday.

Police said six people died at the scene and 10 were taken to hospitals around the metro Atlanta area, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Passersby stopped to pull people from the burning vehicle Saturday evening, Gwinnett County police Sgt. Michele Pihera said in a news release. The area is about 35 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta.

One bystander suffered a minor injury but declined to be transported, police said.

The news release said details about the people in the van would be announced in the coming days.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports