OFF the wire

TENNIS

Barty claims GP title

Top-ranked Ashleigh Barty beat Aryna Sabalenka 3-6, 6-0, 6-3 on Sunday to win the Porsche Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Germany, her first title on clay since the 2019 French Open. The Australian player clicked into gear for the final's second set, which she won in just 20 minutes, with Sabalenka taking a medical timeout ahead of the third. Sabalenka emerged with a bandage around her right thigh and couldn't prevent Barty from going on to claim her 11th career title. It was the third consecutive come-from-behind win for Barty, who celebrated her 25th birthday by playing three sets against Elina Svitolina in Saturday's semifinals. Barty also won in three sets against Karolina Pliskova in the quarterfinals. Later Sunday, Barty and Jennifer Brady defeated Desirae Krawczyk and Bethanie Mattek-Sands 6-4, 5-7, 10-5 in the doubles final. Barty became the first player to win both the singles and doubles at Stuttgart since Lindsay Davenport 20 years ago.

Nadal wins Barcelona Open

Rafael Nadal saved a match point on his way to beating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-7 (6), 7-5 on Sunday in the Barcelona Open final, winning the title for a record 12th time. It was the first title of the year for the third-ranked Nadal, who has been struggling to find his best form. He secured the clay-court title by converting on his third match point. The match lasted 3 hours, 38 minutes, making it the longest best-of-three set ATP final since stats started being tracked in 1991. It was also the longest best-of-three ATP match so far this year. It was Nadal's seventh title in the last 10 editions of the Barcelona Open, and 12th in 16 editions.

GOLF

Alexander earns victory

Tyson Alexander won the Veritex Bank Championship, overcoming a five-stroke deficit for his first Korn Ferry Tour victory. The 32-year-old former Florida player closed with a 7-under 64 to finish at 23-under 261 at Texas Rangers Golf Club, a stroke ahead of Dallas resident Theo Humphrey (70). Former University of Arkansas golfer Taylor Moore (65) and Brett Drewitt (68) were 20 under.

Higgo wins on European Tour

South African left-hander Garrick Higgo won the Gran Canaria Open in Las Palmas, Spain, for his second European Tour title, closing with his second consecutive 7-under 63 for a three-stroke victory. The 21-year-old Higgo finished at 25-under 255 at Meloneras Golf Course in the Canary Islands. He also won the Portugal Open last season. Germany's Maximilian Kieffer was second after a 62.

FOOTBALL

Central Michigan QB shot

An off-campus shooting left two Central Michigan University students, including quarterback John Keller, hospitalized Sunday for gunshot wounds. Officers with the Isabella County Sheriff's Office were dispatched shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday to an apartment complex near the Mount Pleasant campus for reports of a shooting. A fight had broken out in an apartment during which someone retrieved a gun from a vehicle, returned and started shooting, police said. Two students were struck, suffering single gunshot wounds, authorities said. University officials identified the students Sunday as Keller, a junior, and senior Tyler Bunting. Keller sat out the 2020 season because of NCAA transfer requirements, according to the spring football roster. He was a redshirt freshman in 2018 when he was at the University of Cincinnati. He then attended Pearl River Community College before committing to CMU last year.

Former Raiders DB dies

Mike Davis, the former Raiders defensive back who made one of the most memorable interceptions in team history, has died. He was 65. The Raiders announced Davis' death Sunday. The team gave no details on the cause of death. The former Colorado star was a second-round pick by the Raiders in 1977 and will always be remembered for his interception at the end of a playoff win at Cleveland on Jan. 4, 1981. Davis cut in front a pass intended for Ozzie Newsome and intercepted the pass in the final minute to seal a 14-12 victory that sent the Raiders to the AFC title game. The Raiders beat the Chargers in that game and went on to win their second Super Bowl against Philadelphia. Davis played 107 of his 115 career games with the Raiders, finishing his career with the Chargers in 1987. He had 11 interceptions and 12 fumble recoveries in the regular season. Davis also had two interceptions in the AFC title game against Seattle in the 1983 season before the Raiders went on to another Super Bowl title.

Ashleigh Barty of Australia plays against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarusia during their WTA Tour Women Final match in Stuttgart, Germany, Sunday April 25, 2021. (Marijan Murat/Pool via AP)

Ashleigh Barty of Australia plays a backhand return to Aryna Sabalenka of Belarusia during their WTA Tour Women Final match in Stuttgart, Germany, Sunday April 25, 2021. (Marijan Murat/Pool via AP)

Ashleigh Barty of Australia plays a backhand return to Aryna Sabalenka of Belarusia during their WTA Tour Women Final match in Stuttgart, Germany, Sunday April 25, 2021. (Marijan Murat/Pool via AP)

Ashleigh Barty of Australia plays a return to Aryna Sabalenka of Belarusia during their WTA Tour Women Final match in Stuttgart, Germany, Sunday April 25, 2021. (Marijan Murat/Pool via AP)

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarusia plays a backhand return to Ashleigh Barty of Australia, during their WTA Tour Women Final match in Stuttgart, Germany, Sunday April 25, 2021. (Marijan Murat/Pool via AP)