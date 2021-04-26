100 years ago

April 26, 1921

JONESBORO -- The prosecution this afternoon closed the presentation of its testimony against Dewitt Garrett, first to be brought to trial of the 31 Craighead county farmers, who have been arrested on charges of night-riding and arson. It generally is conceded that the prosecution has built up a damaging case against Garrett. Several of the witnesses admitted that they were members of the band of night riders that has terrorized many rural districts of the county ever since last fall. Other witnesses, while they were not members of the night-riding band, gave testimony that corroborated the statements of the admitted members.

50 years ago

April 26, 1971

• John Haley, chairman of the state Board of Correction, said Sunday that it probably would be another week before the Board names a new correction commissioner. The Board met an hour in executive session at Tucker Prison Farm Sunday afternoon to consider candidates to succeed C. Robert Sarver who recently was fired. Haley said all the candidates were from out-of-state: South Carolina, New Mexico, Texas and some members of the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Haley said Bill Steed, who is acting as commissioner, was not being considered because he doesn't want the job.

25 years ago

April 26, 1996

• State Highway Commission members "watched" cars and 18-wheelers whiz along Interstate 40 through Forrest City Thursday, without ever leaving their Little Rock headquarters. The commission saw a demonstration of the Highway and Transportation Department's "weigh-in-motion" technology -- computerized sensors embedded into highway pavement to measure speed, gross weight and the number of vehicle axles as they pass over the monitor. Computer stations alongside the road are connected to a computer at the Highway and Transportation Department's central office.

10 years ago

April 26, 2011

• Monday night's severe storms sent North Little Rock's City Council meeting to the City Hall basement where most business -- including approving the sale of property for a brewery -- continued while tornado sirens blew outside. "This is a tad bit unusual," Mayor Patrick Hays said when he reconvened the meeting after possible tornado sightings in the Little Rock area prompted aldermen and about 30 visitors and city staff members to make their ways down two flights of stairs.