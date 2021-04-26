Sections
PHOTO GALLERY: Replica flight, mom-daughter picnic, blood drive

by Spencer Tirey | Today at 4:00 a.m.
Mariah McLeod shares a moment with her daughter Baylor, 4, Monday as they picnic on the side of the levee at Lake Fayetteville. Lake Fayetteville is a reservoir of Clear Creek created by Lake Fayetteville Dam in 1949. Check out nwaonline.com/210427Daily/ and nwadg.com/photos for a photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/David Gottschalk)

Tuesday's gallery includes a photo of Connie Tobias, the only aviator to fly controlled sustained flight in a 1903 Wright flyer exact replica and equal the Wright Brothers flight, demonstrates how to fly a working 1902 replica at the Thaden Barn. Photos also of a mom and daughter picnic at Lake Fayetteville and students organized blood drive at Rogers New Tech High School in Rogers.

To view those images and more visit our gallery.

[Don't see the gallery above, click here: nwaonline.com/210427Daily/.]

