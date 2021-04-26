Police: Little Rock crash kills 1, injures 2

A crash in Little Rock on Sunday afternoon left a woman dead and two men injured, police said.

Shonda Catten, 37, of Jacksonville was turning left onto South University Avenue from 53rd Street around 2:40 p.m., when a Chevrolet struck her vehicle on its driver’s side door, according to a preliminary crash report from Little Rock police.

The 18-year-old driver of the Chevrolet and a 39-year-old passenger in Catten’s vehicle were injured as a result of the crash, the report states.

Police described conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

At least 175 people have been killed as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to a summary report from the department of public safety.