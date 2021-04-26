Razorbacks remain No. 1

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is atop the USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll for the third consecutive week and sixth week this season.

The Razorbacks (32-7, 13-5 SEC) received 28 of 32 first-place votes in the poll following a 2-1 series victory at South Carolina last week. The Gamecocks fell four places to No. 15.

No. 2 Vanderbilt received the other four first-place votes following a 2-1 series victory over Mississippi State, which fell one spot to No. 5.

Other SEC teams ranked this week include No. 4 Tennessee, No. 12 Florida, No. 14 Ole Miss and No. 23 Georgia.

Arkansas nonconference opponents ranked this week include No. 3 Texas, No. 6 TCU, No. 11 Texas Tech and No. 18 Louisiana Tech.

The Razorbacks are scheduled to play LSU three times this week, beginning Friday night in Baton Rouge, La. The Tigers (24-15, 6-12) received votes this week following a 2-1 series victory at Ole Miss.

USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll, April 26

1 Arkansas (32-7)

2 Vanderbilt (31-7)

3 Texas (33-9)

4 Tennessee (32-9)

5 Mississippi State (29-10)

6 TCU (29-10)

7 Louisville (23-11)

8 Oregon (24-9)

9 Notre Dame (20-8)

10 East Carolina (28-7)

11 Texas Tech (27-10)

12 Florida (28-12)

13 Arizona (27-11)

14 Ole Miss (28-12)

15 South Carolina (25-12)

16 Stanford (22-7)

17 Charlotte (29-11)

18 Louisiana Tech (28-11)

19 Pittsburgh (20-11)

20 Oklahoma State (24-12)

21 Florida State (20-15)

22 Southern Miss (26-13)

23 Georgia (26-13)

24 Nebraska (20-7)

25 Old Dominion (28-10)