Razorbacks remain No. 1

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is atop the USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll for the third consecutive week and sixth week this season.
The Razorbacks (32-7, 13-5 SEC) received 28 of 32 first-place votes in the poll following a 2-1 series victory at South Carolina last week. The Gamecocks fell four places to No. 15.
No. 2 Vanderbilt received the other four first-place votes following a 2-1 series victory over Mississippi State, which fell one spot to No. 5.
Other SEC teams ranked this week include No. 4 Tennessee, No. 12 Florida, No. 14 Ole Miss and No. 23 Georgia.
Arkansas nonconference opponents ranked this week include No. 3 Texas, No. 6 TCU, No. 11 Texas Tech and No. 18 Louisiana Tech.
The Razorbacks are scheduled to play LSU three times this week, beginning Friday night in Baton Rouge, La. The Tigers (24-15, 6-12) received votes this week following a 2-1 series victory at Ole Miss.
USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll, April 26
1 Arkansas (32-7)
2 Vanderbilt (31-7)
3 Texas (33-9)
4 Tennessee (32-9)
5 Mississippi State (29-10)
6 TCU (29-10)
7 Louisville (23-11)
8 Oregon (24-9)
9 Notre Dame (20-8)
10 East Carolina (28-7)
11 Texas Tech (27-10)
12 Florida (28-12)
13 Arizona (27-11)
14 Ole Miss (28-12)
15 South Carolina (25-12)
16 Stanford (22-7)
17 Charlotte (29-11)
18 Louisiana Tech (28-11)
19 Pittsburgh (20-11)
20 Oklahoma State (24-12)
21 Florida State (20-15)
22 Southern Miss (26-13)
23 Georgia (26-13)
24 Nebraska (20-7)
25 Old Dominion (28-10)