STATE SPORTS BRIEFS: UALR third, ASU fourth at Sun Belt tourney | UCA falls to Stephen F. Austin

MEN'S GOLF

UALR third, ASU fourth at Sun Belt tourney

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock is in third place and Arkansas State is fourth after the opening round of the Sun Belt Championships in El Dorado.

Georgia Southern (5-over 293) has the lead, followed by Louisiana-Monroe (7-over 295), UALR (10-over 298) and ASU (14-over 302).

UALR's Logan Pate sits second among the 60-player field with a a 1-under 71. UALR's Anton Albers is in a tie for ninth place with a 2-over 74, as is ASU's Zan Luka Stirn. ASU's Luka Naglic and Adam Thorp are tied for 13th after shooting 3-over 75.

SOFTBALL

UCA falls to Stephen F. Austin

Stephen F. Austin used a five-run third inning en route to a 6-0 victory over the University of Central Arkansas on Sunday in Conway.

Jenna Wildeman, Mary Kate Brown, Kaylyn Sperling, Cylla Hill and Tylar Verno all had hits for the Bears (27-17, 15-6 Southland Conference).

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services