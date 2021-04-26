Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article Core Values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Super Quiz: Occupations

Today at 1:45 a.m.

  1. A wine merchant. (7)

  2. A craftsman who works with stone or brick. (5)

  3. A staff member of a hotel or apartment complex who assists guests or residents. (9)

  4. The custodian of a collection; as a museum or library. (7)

  5. A statistician who computes insurance risks and premiums. (7)

  6. Someone who cuts flat glass to size. (7)

  7. A person who makes or repairs shoes. (7)

  8. A craftsman who makes or repairs wooden barrels or tubs. (6)

  9. A maker of arrows. (8)

ANSWERS:

  1. Vintner

  2. Mason

  3. Concierge

  4. Curator

  5. Actuary

  6. Glazier

  7. Cobbler

  8. Cooper

  9. Fletcher

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT