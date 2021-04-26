Super Quiz: Occupations

A wine merchant. (7)
A craftsman who works with stone or brick. (5)
A staff member of a hotel or apartment complex who assists guests or residents. (9)
The custodian of a collection; as a museum or library. (7)
A statistician who computes insurance risks and premiums. (7)
Someone who cuts flat glass to size. (7)
A person who makes or repairs shoes. (7)
A craftsman who makes or repairs wooden barrels or tubs. (6)
A maker of arrows. (8)
ANSWERS:
Vintner
Mason
Concierge
Curator
Actuary
Glazier
Cobbler
Cooper
Fletcher